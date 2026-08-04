The US State Department formally notified Congress of plans to shut five overseas diplomatic posts spanning four continents

The targeted closures include missions in Grenada, Japan, Indonesia, Canada, and Cameroon as part of a broader cost-cutting drive

China already maintains a diplomatic presence in three of the five locations earmarked for closure, raising concerns among critics

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The United States State Department has formally notified Congress of plans to close five overseas diplomatic missions, according to sources familiar with the notification who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US State Department plans to close five diplomatic posts globally, raising concerns as China solidifies its presence in key locations amid cost-cutting efforts. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, the five posts slated for closure are the embassy in St. George's, Grenada; consulates in Nagoya, Japan; Medan, Indonesia; and Winnipeg, Canada; and an embassy branch office in Douala, Cameroon.

The notice was transmitted to congressional committees late last week but has not been made public by the department.

An unusual pullback in global reach

Officials and analysts have described the planned closures as uncommon, given that they are not tied to any specific diplomatic crisis or geopolitical development.

The scale of the retrenchment is particularly striking: the White House Office of Management and Budget had previously pushed for as many as 30 overseas missions to be shut, arguing that smaller posts deliver limited strategic or financial value.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has framed cost reductions at the State Department as a necessary correction to what many conservatives consider an overstaffed and inefficient diplomatic apparatus.

The department cut dozens of bureaus and hundreds of staff positions last year, though no overseas missions were actually closed at that point.

When approached for comment, the State Department neither confirmed nor denied the closures, stating instead that it was focused on making America's diplomatic footprint more efficient and effective, and that it remained committed to following the required congressional notification procedures.

China's presence raises alarm

The planned closures have drawn sharp criticism from Democratic politicians and former national security officials, who argue that reducing America's diplomatic presence creates openings for rival powers to expand their influence.

That concern carries added weight because China already has a functioning diplomatic presence in three of the five locations facing closure: St. George's, Nagoya, and Medan. Beijing does not currently maintain a mission in Douala or Winnipeg.

Critics have also pointed to the earlier dismantling of the US Agency for International Development, which previously distributed billions of dollars in foreign aid. The combination of fewer diplomatic posts and the loss of that aid infrastructure, they argue, represents a significant erosion of American soft power.

The closures mark a reversal of the approach taken under former President Joe Biden, whose administration expanded the US overseas network by opening several new missions, all located in the Pacific, where Washington has sought to counter growing Chinese influence.

Colombia to close embassy in Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Colombia's President-elect, Abelardo de la Espriella, has listed 14 embassies for closure, including Ghana.

The announcement marks a sharp break from the foreign policy direction of the outgoing administration. De la Espriella is due to be sworn into office on August 7, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh