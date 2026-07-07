TikToker In Trouble After Alleged Claims About President Mahama Over Floods and Cow Sacrifice
- TikToker Camila Alhassan claims she was summoned by someone identifying as a CID officer after criticising President John Dramani Mahama
- She had earlier made unverified allegations linking the President to recent floods and the distribution of sanitary pads after the heavy rains in Accra
- Her videos have sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising her remarks and others questioning her earlier claims of being fearless
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TikToker Camila Alhassan claims she has landed in trouble after posting videos criticising President John Dramani Mahama following the recent floods and fire disasters in parts of Accra.
The alleged development comes after she shared a TikTok video in which she made a series of claims about the President in the aftermath of the heavy rains that triggered flooding in parts of the capital.
According to Alhassan, President Mahama sacrificed 32 cows to secure political power. She also alleged that the government's distribution of sanitary pads was intended to cover up those supposed sacrifices.
The TikTok video in which Camila Alhassan made the allegations against President John Dramani Mahama is shown below.
YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify these claims, which remain Alhassan's personal allegations.
Camila Alhassan claims she was summoned by CID
In a follow-up TikTok video, Alhassan claimed she received a phone call from a woman who identified herself as an officer with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Recounting the alleged conversation, she said:
"I was having a nap when I received a call from a lady who claimed to be from CID. She asked me to report to the headquarters or they'll pick me up the following day."
Alhassan said she preferred to report to the office voluntarily rather than wait to be arrested.
She added:
"I just want to inform you that I'll be informing my brother to transport me to the office using his motorbike. This will be better than my home being invaded."
The TikTok video in which Camila Alhassan claimed she received a call from someone identifying as a CID officer is shown below.
YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify Alhassan's claim that she received the alleged call or that it originated from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Reactions to Camila Alhassan's videos
Alhassan's videos have generated mixed reactions on TikTok. While some users criticised the tone of her remarks and the allegations she made against the President, others questioned why she appeared worried after previously insisting she was not afraid.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.
Pee piero asked:
"When you wanted to insult him did you seek permission?"
fellowghanaians12 said:
"You can make your submission without insult and false claims."
Nurse For You commented:
"If President Mahama was to be your family member it would be good news for you but look at what you were saying to him. Even if he has wronged you, you shouldn't say it in that way."
user8763731992207 asked:
"But I thought you said you don't fear anything."
Juiscy Vibez also apologised to Mahama
In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian TikTok comedian Juiscy Vibez apologised to President John Dramani Mahama over alleged defamatory comments made in a movie promotional video.
The TikToker was arrested in April 2026, denied bail at her first court appearance, and later remanded before eventually securing bail.
She later recounted being arrested in front of her two children as she awaited the court's verdict.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.