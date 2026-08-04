The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled outages across communities in the Eastern and Central Regions this week

The Eastern Region interruption is set for Wednesday, August 5, affecting Apedwa Township, Nkronso, Akooko and surrounding areas

The Central Region outage covers dozens of communities and is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced temporary power interruptions in parts of the Eastern and Central Regions this week to carry out emergency and planned maintenance works, with the exercises aimed at improving service delivery.

The notices were issued on Tuesday, 4th August 2026, with separate schedules outlined for each region.

The ECG announces power outages in the Eastern and Central Regions. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Eastern Region outage

Communities in the Eastern Region face a power cut on Wednesday, 5th August 2026, running from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

The affected areas include Apedwa Township, Nkronso, Akooko, and surrounding communities. ECG described the exercise as emergency maintenance.

Central Region power outage

The Central Region outage is scheduled for Thursday, 6th August 2026, between 9:00am and 4:00pm, covering a significantly broader stretch of communities.

The affected areas are Abrem Agona, Efutu Mampon, Ankase, Braase, Breman, Abreshia, Wassa Ekutuase, Suhyen, Wassa Edwenase, Ayensudo, Ampenyi, Dwobo, Akwakrom, Abeeye, Nsadwire, Dutch Komenda, Dompuase, Kissi, Serkyere, Heman Waterworks, Komenda, Sefwi, Ebukrom, Anweem, Dumtu, Kafofzidzi, Aburansa, Dominase, Egyie Krom, Benyadze, Dabir, Saaman, and surrounding areas.

ECG extended an apology to customers who will be affected by the disruptions.

"ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise," it stated.

Residents and businesses in the listed communities have been advised to take necessary precautions during the maintenance windows.

Read the Facebook post below:

GWL announces water shortage in two regions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Water Limited had scheduled a temporary water supply interruption from Thursday, August 6, 2026, affecting parts of two regions.

The planned disruption was linked to improvement works on GWL’s water supply systems and was expected to last three days.

GWL had urged residents in the affected communities to store adequate water ahead of the exercise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh