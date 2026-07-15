FIFA confirmed that American internet personality IShowSpeed will perform at the 2026 World Cup closing ceremony ahead of the final on July 19

The streamer, given Ghanaian citizenship and the name Berima Kofi Akuffo after his 2026 Africa tour, has continued to fly Ghana's flag on his global platform

He recently featured Ghana's flag prominently in his World Cup-themed music video, as part of sharing his new identity with the world

American-Ghanaian internet personality IShowSpeed is set to perform at the 2026 World Cup closing ceremony, in a move that could further boost Ghana's global image.

American-Ghanaian internet personality IShowSpeed is set to perform at the 2026 World Cup Final in a move that could project the image of Ghana. Image credit: IShowSpeed.

Source: Youtube

The streamer, born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., visited Ghana in January 2026 as part of his "Speed Does Africa" tour.

During the tour, he was granted Ghanaian citizenship and given the name Berima Kofi Akuffo in a traditional naming ceremony in the Eastern Region.

Since then, he has continued to represent Ghana heavily on his platform, most recently featuring the Ghanaian flag prominently in his new World Cup-themed music video.

Below is IShowSpeed's World Cup-themed music video, which heavily featured Ghana's flag.

IShowSpeed to perform at the World Cup final

Ahead of the showdown between Spain, England, or Argentina for the World Cup title, FIFA has released the lineup for its closing ceremony.

Among those confirmed to perform were IShowSpeed, alongside global stars including Tom Cruise and Jennifer Hudson.

It remains unclear exactly what form his performance will take, whether a music set tied to his World Cup song or his usual high-energy, unpredictable antics that have made him one of the most-watched streamers in the world.

Tom Cruise et .al to perform at World Cup final

FIFA also confirmed that the ceremony will feature Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robbie Williams, alongside a special appearance from Tom Cruise.

Jennifer Hudson has been confirmed to deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the final, while FIFA said more artists and special guests would be announced in the coming days.

IShowSpeed snubs South African fan

YEN.com.gh previously reported that IShowSpeed sparked reactions after appearing to walk past a South African fan before warmly embracing a Ghanaian supporter wearing a Black Stars jersey during a public appearance.

The moment generated widespread debate online, with many fans discussing the streamer's growing affection for Ghana after he repeatedly introduced himself by his Ghanaian name, Berima Kofi Akuffo.

Source: YEN.com.gh