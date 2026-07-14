FIFA will stage the first-ever World Cup final half-time show featuring several global music stars

The interval is expected to last longer than the traditional 15 minutes to accommodate the performance

Artists will not be paid, with the event supporting Global Citizen's education fundraising campaign

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FIFA is set to introduce a major change to one of football's longest-standing traditions when the 2026 World Cup final features the tournament's first-ever half-time show.

The showpiece event will take place on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey after the conclusion of the semi-finals of the inaugural 48-team FIFA World Cup.

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The expanded tournament has already introduced several innovations, including new pre-match ceremonies, hydration breaks and updated referee regulations.

Now, FIFA is preparing to add another first with a Super Bowl-style musical performance during the interval.

Half-Time Break Expected to Exceed Traditional 15 Minutes

Inspired by the NFL's famous Super Bowl entertainment, the World Cup final will feature an 11-minute performance involving some of the world's biggest music stars.

Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, Madonna and BTS are among the artists expected to perform, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin producing the show.

Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also feature as part of the entertainment.

The decision has attracted attention because football's Laws of the Game traditionally state that half-time should last 15 minutes.

According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the duration of the interval "may be altered only with the referee's permission."

Although the performance itself is expected to last around 11 minutes, additional time will be needed to build and dismantle the stage on the pitch.

FIFA has not officially confirmed the total duration of the interval.

However, The Athletic, citing multiple sources, reported that organisers are targeting a 20-minute half-time break, while The Times claimed the interval could last as long as 30 minutes. Both ITV and BBC are expected to broadcast the performance live.

Similar entertainment has previously extended football intervals.

During last year's Club World Cup final at the same venue, half-time lasted 24 minutes as Doja Cat, Tems and J Balvin performed in the stands following Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

At the 2024 Copa America final, Shakira's performance resulted in a 26-minute interval before Argentina defeated Colombia.

Artists Will Perform Without Payment

Despite the global audience expected to tune in, the performers will not receive appearance fees, similar to the NFL Super Bowl tradition.

According to The Athletic, artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira are participating without payment because the event is being organised in partnership with Global Citizen.

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund aims to raise $100 million to improve access to education and sport for children worldwide through FIFA's Football for Schools programme.

Shakira has also announced a $500,000 donation to support children affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

The World Cup final will also feature a closing ceremony with performances from Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and popular streamer IShowSpeed.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is scheduled to make a special appearance, while Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem.

Source: YEN.com.gh