Oheneni Adazoa's Throwback Photo Leaves Fans Talking as Old Hustle Days Resurface
- A throwback photo of Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa has resurfaced online on July 16, 2026, sparking widespread reactions
- The old image shows Adazoa in a simple outfit and natural hairstyle, drawing comparisons to her polished present-day appearance
- Many of her fans flooded the comments with praise and humour, celebrating her exceptional transformation and humble beginnings
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A throwback photo of Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa has set social media alight after resurfacing on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
The old image captures Adazoa in what appears to be an earlier, quieter chapter of her life, dressed in a simple outfit with a natural hairstyle.
The contrast between that picture and her current presence in Ghanaian media has fascinated many.
Oheneni Adazoa's journey in Ghanaian media
Oheneni Adazoa has carved out a significant name for herself as a broadcaster and counsellor, becoming one of the most recognisable voices in Ghana's media landscape.
She is particularly well known for her candid relationship advice and her willingness to speak her mind, qualities that have earned her a loyal following over the years.
The throwback image has done more than simply generate laughs — it has also sparked a broader conversation about perseverance and humble beginnings, with many users reflecting on the idea that the polished figures we see on screen often have far less glamorous origin stories.
See the throwback photo of Oheneni Adazoa that got everyone talking below.
Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa's throwback photo
The comment section quickly came alive with a mix of admiration, nostalgia, and playful banter.
@gifty.debrah wrote:
"Still got the smile 🔥🔥❤️"
@lod_brian said:
"This was possibly the time she was beating men.😂😂😂"
@naachiaadomfeh commented:
"Eei...same person??? Woooo"
@beatrice_konadu1 added:
"She was called Ama Texas in Akim Oda; legends say she loved wearing hot shorts and miniskirts, ankasa. Kyr3s3 preyman nii papapaaaa ooo😄"
@giodongodon observed:
"No wonder she can sing every Reggae song 🔥🔥🔥"
@rhoda_acquah wrote:
"Oh wow, I thought that was Nana Tornado 😄"
@mamacitaboadi declared:
"It's giving 90s bad girl 🔥"
@oobedhopes_ reflected:
"God has done some. 🙏"
Ghanaian man threatens lawsuit against Oheneni Adazoa
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man threatened legal action against Ahenfie FM and media personality Oheneni Adazoa.
This stemmed from a heated confrontation over an unfulfilled housing promise.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh