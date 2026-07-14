Wofa Kofi Appiah reportedly resigned from Kessben Media, ending his run as host of the Maakye morning show on Kessben TV and Kessben FM

The respected broadcaster joined Kessben Media in September 2024 and also served as the station's News Editor during his time there

Industry reports suggest Wofa Kofi Appiah is set to join the newly established Obaapa TV and Radio, though neither party has confirmed the move

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Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Wofa Kofi Appiah has reportedly parted ways with Kessben Media, ending a stint of under two years at one of Kumasi's prominent media houses.

Ghanaian broadcaster Wofa Kofi Appiah reportedly resigns from Kessben Media after less than 2 years. image credit: Image credit: Prrince Kwaku Baah

Source: Facebook

A report by "The BBC Ghana" has indicated that Wofa Kofi Appiah stepped down from his dual role as host of the 'Maakye' morning show on both Kessben TV and Kessben FM, as well as his position as the station's News Editor.

Neither the Ghanaian broadcaster nor Kessben Media had released a formal statement detailing the circumstances of the departure at the time of writing.

The respected journalist had been a fixture of Kessben's morning programming since arriving at the station in September 2024.

His 'Maakye' show drew regular audiences with its mix of newspaper reviews, political commentary, business discussions and social affairs, establishing him as one of the familiar voices in the Ashanti Region's media landscape.

His exit has caught many fans and industry observers off guard, given how quickly he had become embedded in the station's identity.

Many followers took to social media to express gratitude for his contributions to Kessben and to wish him well as he moves into the next phase of his career.

Rumours suggest his next stop could be Obaapa TV and Radio, a newly launched media outfit. However, that report remains unconfirmed, and his next move has yet to be officially announced by any party involved.

The Instagram post by The BBC Ghana announcing Wofa Kofi Appiah's resignation is below:

Reactions to Wofa Kofi Appiah's resignation

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after news of Wofa Kofi Appiah's supposed resignation surfaced.

@Erh wrote:

"Oh, so soon? 😳

@NanaAma wrote:

"Wow, I didn't see this coming."

@KojoKay wrote:

"Let's wait for him to explain everything."

@AkosuaB wrote:

"Wishing him all the best wherever he goes. 🙏"

@YawOfficial wrote:

"This one is a big surprise. I wonder what really happened."

Kojo Dickson resigns from Angel FM/TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kojo Dickson's resigned as General Manager of Angel FM/TV, which comes after months of speculation regarding his sudden absence from the airwaves.

His departure raised concerns about the future of the media house owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng, amidst a series of recent exits.

Source: YEN.com.gh