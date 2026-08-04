Fresh photos have emerged online showing Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister's hair transplant

The images surfaced just as speculation grows around his future amid Real Madrid interest

His father has since denied reports linking him with a move away from Liverpool

Fresh photos have emerged online showing Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's completed hair transplant, surfacing just as speculation grows around his future amid reported Real Madrid interest.

Fresh photos emerge showing Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's completed hair transplant amid Real Madrid transfer talk. Image credit: Liverpool FC.

Source: Twitter

Mac Allister first shaved his head back in March 2026, surprising fans and posting the images on Instagram with the caption "Like father like son," tagging his father, former professional footballer Carlos Mac Allister.

At the time, he explained his decision, saying:

"I was a bald guy with hair, and now I'm a bald guy with a bald head. I had to go down fighting; things were getting tough. I've said I did it for my dad, but I think it's more for my daughter."

He had also hinted then that a transplant could follow once the World Cup was over.

Fresh photos of Mac Allister's transplant emerge

The fresh images were shared by popular football news aggregator The Touchline, which carries a blue verification badge on X.

The post, shared at 12:00 PM on August 3, 2026, has since drawn 5.2 million views.

One of the images shows Mac Allister smiling alongside a member of staff, pointing at the camera, with the Capilea clinic's signage visible in the background.

Another photo shows him posing with two clinic staff members, all dressed in matching dark polo shirts.

The post was captioned:

"OFFICIAL: Alexis Mac Allister has undergone a hair transplant."

The fresh photos of Mac Allister's transplant shared on X are below.

Mac Allister's father addresses Real Madrid rumours

The fresh images emerged alongside growing transfer speculation, with reports linking Mac Allister to a possible move to Real Madrid.

His father, Carlos, moved to shut down the rumours directly, telling media outlets after the World Cup final:

"We have not spoken to any Real Madrid official. What is being circulated about us holding talks with Real Madrid is not true. Alexis is still on a two-season contract with Liverpool. Currently, he'll get some rest for a few days and then go back to playing in the Premier League; that's the current situation."

Mac Allister is yet to report for Liverpool's pre-season, having been given time off following the World Cup, and as a result missed the club's pre-season friendly against Leeds United.

Vinicius Junior poses shirtless amid chin surgery

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Vinicius Junior was photographed shirtless during his off-season holiday, with fans closely scrutinising his appearance following reports that he underwent a chin harmonisation procedure in Goiânia, Brazil.

The images have kept the Real Madrid star in the spotlight even as attention turns to his ongoing contract standoff with the club.

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Source: YEN.com.gh