An old video of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka speaking about his purpose on earth has resurfaced online

The footage, believed to have been recorded on December 24, 2004, shows the late inventor sharing a personal reflection on his life mission

The video has re-emerged as the Kantanka family remains embroiled in a public dispute over his funeral, succession, and legacy

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A video of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, in which he spoke candidly about what he considered his purpose on earth, has resurfaced online amid an ongoing public dispute within his family over his legacy.

Apostle Kantanka's 2004 video speaking about his mission on earth resurfaces amid his family dispute. Image credit: Kantanka TV

Source: Facebook

The footage is believed to have been recorded on 24 December 2004, during an end-of-year event organised for persons with disabilities. In it, the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission reflected on the driving force behind his life's work.

Apostle Safo's words on his mission

Speaking in the video, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka described himself as someone sent into the world to bring hope and support to people in need.

He stated that his calling was rooted in service to humanity, particularly those who required encouragement and assistance.

He also made clear that his achievements were not motivated by personal recognition but by a genuine desire to contribute positively to society.

The resurfaced footage has struck a chord with many Ghanaians, prompting widespread reflection on the late apostle's charitable work, his push for locally manufactured products, and his broader contributions to innovation in Ghana.

Family dispute provides backdrop

The timing of the video's reappearance is significant. The Kantanka family has been engaged in a very public disagreement over several matters, including his funeral arrangements and questions of succession.

Against that backdrop, the video has renewed attention to the values Apostle Safo expressed during his lifetime.

Some Ghanaians have used the moment to call for unity within the family, urging a peaceful resolution that honours the legacy of a man widely recognised as an inventor, industrialist, preacher, and philanthropist.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka built the Kantanka brand into one of Ghana's most recognisable symbols of homegrown industry, championing made-in-Ghana goods across several sectors, including automotive manufacturing and electronics.

The TikTok video of Apostle Kantanka is below.

Rainbow reportedly appears at Kantanka funeral grounds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a glowing ring around the moon at Gomoa Mpota has sparked emotional reactions among followers of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Many believers say the phenomenon is Kantanka's symbolic rainbow, representing victory, hope and God's promise.

The sighting came just days before the renowned inventor and religious leader was expected to be laid to rest at Gomoa Mpota.

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Source: YEN.com.gh