The husband of award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has alleged that personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) raided the couple's home.

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According to him, the officer, without a search warrant, scaled their electric fence and attempted to break in through a kitchen door.

Kofi Donkor, who also manages his wife's career, made the allegation in a Facebook post on April 23, 2026, accompanied by CCTV footage showing men in camouflage uniforms climbing into the property.

He noted that he was going to sue the GIS for their conduct.

"Ghana Immigration Service, I am yet to come terms with how your men (from Weija) scaled over my wall to enter my compound without a search warrant while there was no one in the house and left my gate unlocked after your supposed search. You will hear from my lawyers in the coming days; that is a promise!!"

See his Facebook post below:

Celestine Donkor's husband narrates raid on house

Following his Facebook post, Kofi Donkor spoke to GhanaWeb, indicating that the incident occurred on April 22, 2026, while he was away in a meeting.

He stated that, at approximately 12:57 PM, his CCTV system sent him notifications alerting him to activity on the compound.

"I opened, and I saw about four men in uniform on the compound. I knew very well that there was nobody in the house. I got concerned," he said.

Using a CCTV console on the compound, Donkor was able to communicate with the men. When he asked for identification, one of the officers identified himself as being from Weija Immigration but refused to give his name.

The officer claimed they had visited the property two months prior and had returned to follow up on Nigerian nationals allegedly living there and suspected of cyber fraud.

"I said, 'I guess you are on the wrong property.' He said no. They were there two months ago," Donkor recalled.

When Donkor pressed the officer on how they gained entry through a locked gate, the response was blunt. "He said that's none of my business," Donkor told GhanaWeb.

The officers subsequently attempted to enter the house itself, with Donkor reporting signs of a forced entry attempt. "They opened one of the doors. Two of them went behind. I saw signs that they attempted to break in through my kitchen door," he said.

After reporting the matter to the Mallam police station, Donkor proceeded to the Weija Immigration office to verify whether the search had been officially sanctioned.

The second-in-command, identified as Mr Obosu, confirmed that his men had indeed searched the area. He then contacted the squad leader, who admitted that they had entered the property and spoken to someone through the CCTV console.

The office subsequently offered an apology, but Donkor rejected it as insufficient.

"They were begging me not to proceed, but I told them I was too late, and I know that my rights have been violated, so I will want to seek proper legal measures," he stated.

Celestine Donkor was out of the country at the time of the incident, and the couple's daughter was at school when the officers entered the premises. Kofi Donkor confirmed the family was unharmed.

"We are all fine, we are very okay," he said.

However, despite the apology from the immigration office, Donkor made clear he intends to pursue the matter through legal channels, citing a violation of his fundamental rights.

The Ghana Immigration Service had not issued a public statement on the incident at the time of publication.

Source: YEN.com.gh