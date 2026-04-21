Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Francis Amo has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service

Reports have indicated that his apprehension is a result of a complaint linked to the Church of Pentecost

The unexpected actions pulled up on the gospel musician have triggered massive reactions on social media

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artist Francis Amo has reportedly been arrested, sparking a stir online.

Gospel artist Francis Amo allegedly arrested over copyright issues linked to the Church of Pentecost. Image credit: Francis Amo

Source: Facebook

According to a report by the popular journalist Frank Kwabena Owusu, the singer was arrested by the Ghana Police Service in the early hours of Monday, April 20, detained and was later granted bail.

He alleged that the reason stemmed from an alleged copyright infringement regarding a song believed to be owned by the Church of Pentecost.

The journalist indicated that a certain Clifford, alongside two other elders of the church, led the arrest of Francis Amo.

“Gospel Artist Francis Amo arrested since morning, detained and granted bail this evening over an alleged song theft. Sadly, a certain Clifford led 2 other Pentecost elders to arrest him,” as indicated by the journalist.

Although details of the arrest of Francis Amo are quite scanty, Ghanaians have flooded social media to share their opinions.

As of the time of writing this report, there was no information from the Church of Pentecost about Francis Amo’s apprehension.

The Facebook post alleging Francis Amo's arrest is below:

Reaction to Francis Amo's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments following the arrest of the gospel musician, and below are some of the comments.

Daniel Faith wrote:

“The church of Pentecost will never go and arrest a Gospel musician, Francis Amo; he has been part of the church for years.”

Theophilus wrote:

“Then the Apostolic church will start arresting every church in Ghana."

Kwadwo wrote:

“The Presbyterian church must arrest 90% Christians in Ghana because their songs are internationally broadcast.”

A YouTube video of Francis Amo is below:

Pastor Love Remanded into police custody

Meanwhile, Pastor Hammond Love, a renowned Ghanaian man of God and ex-husband of gospel singer Obaapa Christy, has been remanded in police custody over his alleged involvement in the theft of a luxury vehicle.

According to reports from several credible Ghanaian news outlets, the 54-year-old preacher was remanded after his appearance at the Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Pastor Love is alleged to have stolen a Honda Civic valued at GH¢180,000 and forged documents linked to the luxury vehicle.

Presenting the case in court, Police Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo stated that the embattled preacher first encountered the complainant, an SCC Weija-based businessman named Daniel Baidoo, in October 2025.

According to the prosecution, Pastor Love claimed he was involved in the vehicle sale business and persuaded the businessman to exchange his Honda Civic and GH¢30,000 for a Range Rover.

On November 7, 2025, Obaapa Christy's ex-husband and his two accomplices allegedly forcibly took possession of the Range Rover from Baidoo.

The prosecution claimed that the accused allegedly forged documents covering the Honda Civic and sold the vehicle for GH¢150,000.

Pastor Love remanded into police custody over car theft. Image credit: Pastor Love

Source: Instagram

Police arrest Pastor Richmond Akwasi Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Richmond Akwasi Frimpong was apprehended by the police at Abofrem in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The man of God was alleged to have attempted the burial of a child with an accomplice.

Source: YEN.com.gh