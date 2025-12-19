Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Celestine Donkor has opened up about what keeps her marriage strong.

The Praise Him hitmaker listed the three core values that every couple must adopt to have an enjoyable marriage in a viral.

Celestine Donkor Shares Key Principles Sustaining Her Marriage

Source: Instagram

Celestine Donkor shares secrets to marriage

Gospel star Celestine Donkor has disclosed the secrets to her long-lasting marriage during her latest interview.

She stated it all comes down to three values, which she has refused to compromise on, namely true love, true understanding, and true forgiveness.

According to her, these principles have been the backbone of both her home and her ministry. She highlighted that these principles are necessary, especially for couples trying to balance family life with the demanding nature of ministry and public work.

In a one-on-one interview with Lekzy Decomic on Joy Prime’s prime-time show, the singer explained that when these values are genuinely practised, marriage becomes workable

Drawing from her Christian faith, Celestine reflected on the true meaning of love, noting that it was never meant for perfect people.

"Christ loved us while we were still sinners, she said. Love is supposed to be shown to imperfect people, but we humans want to love perfect people, and that’s where the struggle is.” She described love simply as “an antidote to imperfection."

The Facebook video is below:

Celestine Donkor praises her husband

The gospel musician also spoke fondly about her husband, who doubles as her manager, praising his role in helping her stay grounded despite her many responsibilities.

Celestine Donkor added that she has learned how to keep her marriage, family, and ministry moving in the same direction, although challenges are unavoidable.

"I have married my family and my ministry. Everything is married, she said with a smile. It’s really hard to separate family from ministry,” she explained. "I see family as ministry. My husband is part of it, my children are part of it everyone just plays their role."

She also shared a deeply personal moment from her marriage that tested her strength. During a misunderstanding with her husband, she still had to step out and minister publicly.

"I had to pull myself together and still show up to minister despite what I was dealing with, she recalled, highlighting the discipline and emotional maturity she believes are required to manage both marriage and ministry successfully."

Celestine Donkor Shares Key Principles Sustaining Her Marriage

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh