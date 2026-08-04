A beloved actress from a major Spider-Man film has sadly passed away at the age of 82

The actress delivered one of the film's most memorable and heartwarming moments on screen

Fans and fellow cast members have poured out tributes following the news of the death

A beloved actress from one of the biggest Spider-Man films in recent memory has sadly passed away, with the news breaking just as the franchise's latest sequel continues to smash box office records.

Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds' grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has passed away at 82. Image credit: Discussing Film.

Source: Instagram

The actress delivered a small but unforgettable performance that struck a chord with fans around the world, becoming one of the film's most talked-about moments.

Following the news of the death, tributes have poured in from fans who fondly remember the role.

Beloved Spider-Man actress dies at 82

The actress in question is Mary Rivera, who played Ned Leeds' grandmother, affectionately known as Lola, in the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Rivera, a non-professional actor before landing the role, won the part after her daughter spotted a casting call online.

Her most memorable scene saw her ask Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man to clean cobwebs off the ceiling while speaking in Tagalog, a moment that became one of the film's most cherished and marked a landmark moment for Filipino representation on screen.

Rivera suffered a stroke and was placed on life support before her family made the difficult decision to remove her from it. She died on April 15, 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the age of 82.

News of her passing broke publicly on August 3, 2026, just as the franchise's newest instalment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, posted the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time.

She is survived by her husband, four children, 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Fans pay tribute to Mary Rivera

The news of Rivera's passing has triggered an outpouring of tributes online, with fans remembering her fondly.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Aishah wrote:

"Rest in peace, her work will always be remembered"

FIRMANSJAH, M RIZKY said:

"movies fade, but the memories they create never do. Rest in peace, Mary Rivera"

Uncle David Oroge indicated:

"She finally got her eternal rest… after making sure the house was spotless."

cric-enthusiast commented:

"Haven't watched a single spider man movie, but I knew Mary Rivera role and she was outstanding in her work RIP LEGEND"

ChiomaVerse added:

"Rest in peace, Mary Rivera. She gave us one of No Way Home's sweetest and funniest little moments"

CoastalX exclaimed:

"Rest in peace, Mary Rivera. Her role in Spider-Man: No Way Home will always be remembered."

Freya church wrote:

"Rest in peace, Mary Rivera. Your warm portrayal of Ned's Lola brought such heart and authenticity to Spider Man: No Way Home. Thank you for that unforgettable moment"

Former Zambian cabinet minister dies at 65

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Zambian government confirmed the death of former Cabinet minister Dr Joseph Katema on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Dr Katema passed away in India, where he had been receiving specialised medical treatment, according to Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa.

The respected politician served under two presidents and later represented Zambia as Ambassador to Italy. He was 65.

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Source: YEN.com.gh