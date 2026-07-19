Kumasi-based Akoma FM reported the passing of veteran Kumawood actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi on Saturday, July 18, 2026

Obuobi had been battling kidney failure for months, with colleagues from Ghana's film industry rallying to support his treatment

Kojo Nkansah LilWin and Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu were among those who made financial contributions towards his medical care

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Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi, a veteran actor and filmmaker who spent decades contributing to Ghana's Kumawood industry, has passed away following a prolonged battle with kidney failure.

Akoma FM in Kumasi broke the news on Saturday, July 18, 2026, sending a wave of grief across the country's film community.

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi dies after a battle with kidney failure. Photo source: Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi

Source: Facebook

Obuobi's health struggles had been no secret in recent months. After news of his kidney condition spread through the industry, fellow practitioners mobilised to help cover his medical costs.

Kwadwo Kwakye Obuobi has been undergoing regular dialysis while awaiting a kidney transplant, with his health challenges placing a significant financial burden on his family.

Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin stepped forward with a GH¢10,000 donation, while veteran actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu went further, contributing GH¢50,000 specifically towards funding a kidney transplant for the ailing filmmaker.

Before Mercy Asiedu's donation, Juaben MP Francis Owusu-Akyaw had contributed GH¢20,000 towards the actor's treatment.

Kumawood loses a veteran voice

Despite the heartfelt generosity of his colleagues and the goodwill of fans who followed his situation closely, Obuobi could not pull through.

His death marks a significant loss for Kumawood, the Akan-language film industry centred in Kumasi that has been a cornerstone of Ghanaian popular culture for many years.

Obuobi built a reputation that stretched both in front of and behind the camera across a career that spanned many years.

He was regarded with deep respect within the industry, not only for his acting but also for his work as a filmmaker helping to shape the stories that defined a generation of Ghanaian cinema.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across Ghana's entertainment community as colleagues, fans, and well-wishers mourn the loss of one of Kumawood's most respected figures.

See Akoma FM's announcement of Kwadwo Kwakye's death on X (Twitter) below:

A video later emerged online in which some of Kwadwo Kwakye's relatives confirmed his death and expressed their gratitude to the deceased's colleagues for their support.

See the Facebook video of Kwadwo Kwakye's relatives speaking below:

Source: YEN.com.gh