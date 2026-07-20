Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo expressed gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama for his kindness

Mahama reportedly resolved a struggling journalist's medical situation within an hour of being contacted

Her emotional message has since drawn a wave of praise from fans online, who praised Mahama for his kind heart

Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo expressed gratitude to businessman Ibrahim Mahama after he stepped in to help a struggling colleague.

Nana Yaa Brefo thanks Ibrahim Mahama for his swift help to a fellow journalist. Image credit: Nana Brefo/We love Ghana/Shaban Mohammed.

Source: Twitter

She said he resolved the situation within an hour of being contacted.

Mahama has built a reputation for stepping in to support Ghanaians facing difficult circumstances, including members of the media.

In 2025, he donated $115,000 towards journalist Kofi Adoma's eye surgery following a shooting incident in Dormaa in the Brong Ahafo Region.

He has also supported individuals with medical emergencies in the past, including a 13-year-old girl who needed a kidney transplant and another who needed treatment for leukemia.

Nana Yaa Brefo thanks Ibrahim Mahama

In a video posted by Ask Media on July 19, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo explained that a fellow journalist had been battling an illness linked to her throat.

She said the journalist, identified as Georgina (Afia) Kwarteng, had previously shown signs of improvement and even attended a thanksgiving service to mark her recovery, but the condition later returned.

Brefo said the team reached out to Ibrahim Mahama for help, and he responded almost immediately.

She said:

"We contacted Ibrahim Mahama, and he responded in less than an hour, resolving everything for my fellow journalist. It is my prayer that God creates 10 more people like him for Ghana because, if we had more people of his kind, many of our problems would be solved."

The X video of Nana Yaa Brefo's message to Ibrahim Mahama is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Ibrahim Mahama's gesture

Reaction to the video was overwhelmingly warm, with many Ghanaians praising Mahama's generosity.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

@syyselys wrote:

"Your man dieerr Charley.... He be human being ooo. His level of generosity is unmatched. May God continue to bless him forever and ever. Amen. He is God sent"

@samuelpalma8 said:

"May we all be like this man, his brother is the president so people will hate him because of their political interests."

@bhimnationmalta commented:

"This man they blow a lot, I can imagine the number people who called him for help. May God grant him more life"

@Mosunmolaobiora added:

"One generous act can restore hope to an entire family. Ghana needs more people who act when it matters most."

@abontenekese3 wrote:

"Ibrahim Mahama and his family de3 they're God sent angels to this country o"

@BarristerRahman declared:

"May God continue to bless him and his family and grant him good health and long life"

Lasmid makes donation to Okomfour Kwadee

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian singer Lasmid paid a courtesy visit to hiplife legend Okomfour Kwadee, describing him as one of his biggest inspirations.

Lasmid returned to support the veteran musician with food items, toiletries and drinks following their emotional first meeting.

Fans praised the gesture online, with many describing it as a reflection of humility and respect for Ghana's music legends.

Source: YEN.com.gh