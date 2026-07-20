Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, was found guilty of illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman received 20 years on the first count and a further 20 years of hard labour on the fourth count

Kwame A Plus, MP for Gomoa Central, took to Facebook to react to Wontumi's conviction, sharing old screenshots of the chairman calling for his arrest

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has publicly 'celebrated' the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This follows a court ruling on Monday, July 20, 2026, that sentenced the businessman-politician to a combined 40 years in prison for illegal mining offences.

Kwame A Plus 'jubilates' as Chairman Wontumi gets 20 years for illegal mining. Photo credit: A Plus & Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Antwi-Boasiako, widely referred to as Chairman Wontumi, was found guilty in connection with Akonta Mining Company Limited's operations on a concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The court sentenced him to 20 years on the first count and an additional 20 years of hard labour on the fourth count.

Kwame A Plus reacts to Wontumi's conviction

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, 2026, Kwame A Plus appeared visibly elated at the outcome.

"Yesterday's, today's, tomorrow. God is good! Next time!!!," he wrote.

The Gomoa Central Member of Parliament also attached screenshots of several past publications in which Chairman Wontumi had publicly called for his arrest, a move widely interpreted as a pointed reference to their long-running personal and political rivalry.

His history of public clashes with Chairman Wontumi lends additional weight to Monday's social media post, which many observers read as a long-awaited moment of vindication for the MP.

Read the Facebook post below:

NDC branch organiser reportedly arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service had arrested Prince Aboagye, a 38-year-old NDC Branch Organiser in Agona West, over comments targeting former Vice President Bawumia.

Aboagye allegedly directed offensive remarks at the NPP flagbearer in a video that circulated widely on TikTok.

The arrest was reported by Republic Media via a TikTok post.

Source: YEN.com.gh