Kwame A Plus 'Jubilates' as Chairman Wontumi Gets 20 Years for Illegal Mining
- Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, was found guilty of illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited
- The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman received 20 years on the first count and a further 20 years of hard labour on the fourth count
- Kwame A Plus, MP for Gomoa Central, took to Facebook to react to Wontumi's conviction, sharing old screenshots of the chairman calling for his arrest
Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has publicly 'celebrated' the conviction of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
This follows a court ruling on Monday, July 20, 2026, that sentenced the businessman-politician to a combined 40 years in prison for illegal mining offences.
Antwi-Boasiako, widely referred to as Chairman Wontumi, was found guilty in connection with Akonta Mining Company Limited's operations on a concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.
Sad scenes as Chairman Wontumi leaves court in police custody after his 20-year sentencing, video drops
The court sentenced him to 20 years on the first count and an additional 20 years of hard labour on the fourth count.
Kwame A Plus reacts to Wontumi's conviction
In a Facebook post on Monday, July 20, 2026, Kwame A Plus appeared visibly elated at the outcome.
"Yesterday's, today's, tomorrow. God is good! Next time!!!," he wrote.
The Gomoa Central Member of Parliament also attached screenshots of several past publications in which Chairman Wontumi had publicly called for his arrest, a move widely interpreted as a pointed reference to their long-running personal and political rivalry.
His history of public clashes with Chairman Wontumi lends additional weight to Monday's social media post, which many observers read as a long-awaited moment of vindication for the MP.
Read the Facebook post below:
NDC branch organiser reportedly arrested
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service had arrested Prince Aboagye, a 38-year-old NDC Branch Organiser in Agona West, over comments targeting former Vice President Bawumia.
Aboagye allegedly directed offensive remarks at the NPP flagbearer in a video that circulated widely on TikTok.
The arrest was reported by Republic Media via a TikTok post.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.