Congolese boxer Roméo Katompa, popularly known as Bololo, has reportedly died after an alleged attack in Johannesburg, South Africa

Reports have claimed the boxer was attacked and set ablaze in a suspected xenophobic incident, sparking outrage on social media

South African authorities have yet to officially confirm the circumstances of his death or whether xenophobia played a role in the incident

The African boxing community has been thrown into mourning following reports that Congolese professional boxer Roméo Katompa, popularly known as "Bololo," has died after an alleged attack in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Congolese boxer Bololo is reportedly burned alive in South Africa amid a suspected xenophobic attack. Image credit: HonkennedyTV

Source: Facebook

The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many social media users claiming it was a xenophobic attack targeting a foreign national.

However, South African authorities have not officially confirmed the circumstances surrounding his death or the alleged motive.

According to reports circulating on social media and several news platforms, Katompa was allegedly attacked during the night of July 16 and 17 before reportedly being set on fire.

The claims have prompted an outpouring of grief from fellow athletes, supporters and members of the Congolese community both in South Africa and abroad.

Who is Roméo Katompa?

Katompa was well known in boxing circles, having reportedly served as a sparring partner for Congolese boxing star Ilunga Makabu.

Beyond his boxing career, he was said to have lived in South Africa for several years, where he had established a family and was married to a South African woman.

Reports have indicated that he leaves behind a young child.

The reports have reignited discussions about xenophobia in South Africa, a country that has experienced repeated outbreaks of violence against foreign nationals over the years.

Several online users have called for justice while urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the boxer's reported death.

As investigations continue, many across Africa are awaiting official confirmation regarding the circumstances surrounding Roméo Katompa's reported death.

The Facebook post announcing Roméo Katompa's death is below:

Ghana government confirms xenophobic attack kills citizen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian government condemned the killing of Bashiru Isak, a Ghanaian national, during xenophobic protests in South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate investigation and accountability for the violence that has left communities in turmoil.

Source: YEN.com.gh