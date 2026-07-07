Ghana's government rejected a state visit request from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa amid escalating xenophobic violence

A Ghanaian citizen was killed on June 30 during demonstrations against African migrants, with 1,000 Ghanaians already repatriated

Accra told Pretoria that concrete steps to protect Ghanaian nationals must come before any high-level visit can be considered

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Ghana has formally turned down a state visit request from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing the ongoing wave of xenophobic violence that has put Ghanaian nationals living in South Africa at grave risk.

Diplomatic sources in both Accra and Pretoria confirmed the decision, which was communicated unequivocally to South African officials.

The Government of Ghana, led by President John Mahama, reportedly rejects South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit over the recen xenophobic violence. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A South African source told the Daily Graphic that Ghana "was deeply concerned about the safety and dignity of its citizens in South Africa" and could not proceed with a high-level visit "under the current circumstances."

Ghana demands action before any visit

The rejection follows a sharp escalation in anti-foreigner hostilities that has directly affected the Ghanaian community in South Africa.

One Ghanaian national was killed on June 30 during demonstrations targeting African migrants, and the violence has prompted the repatriation of 1,000 Ghanaians, with a further 900 still awaiting evacuation.

Ghanaian officials raised two distinct concerns in their response to Pretoria.

Beyond the dangers facing ordinary Ghanaian residents, authorities also flagged security risks surrounding President Ramaphosa himself, warning that a visit at this time could provoke hostile public reactions or reprisal incidents on South African soil.

Accra has made clear that South Africa must take concrete measures to suppress the violence and guarantee the safety and dignity of Ghanaian nationals before any high-level diplomatic visit can be reconsidered.

Ghana and SA's bilateral ties remain intact

Despite the significant diplomatic tension the decision reflects, sources on both sides indicated that the broader relationship between Ghana and South Africa remains cordial.

The rebuff is framed as a temporary measure tied directly to the current security situation rather than a broader deterioration in ties between the two nations.

The Ghanaian government's position signals a firmer posture on the protection of its diaspora, placing the onus squarely on Pretoria to act before normal diplomatic engagement can resume at the highest level.

SA Witness in murder of Ghanaian flees

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the prosecution of suspects in the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa had hit a setback after the key witness went into hiding over safety fears.

The witness, a Zimbabwean national who was present at the scene, has refused to testify without protection, complicating efforts to secure justice.

Meanwhile, growing anti-immigrant tensions have heightened fear within foreign communities, with many reluctant to come forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh