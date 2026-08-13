Amankona Lauson Junior, popularly known as WHOISMCLAW, opened up on the making of his new film AMA in an exclusive interview

The movie, produced by Nana Ama McBrown, is set to premiere on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium

WHOISMCLAW described the film as a nostalgic and relatable Ghanaian story exploring family, sacrifice, and responsibility

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The director and writer of AMA, Amankona Lauson Junior, popularly known as WHOISMCLAW, has opened up on what makes the highly anticipated film different from other Ghanaian productions.

AMA director Whoismclaw opens up on the vision behind Nana Ama McBrown's new movie ahead of its premiere. Image credit: McBrown/WHOISMCLAW.

Source: Instagram

The trending movie, produced by veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown, is set to premiere on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium.

AMA tells a story rooted in Ghanaian culture and history, weaving themes of family, dreams, sacrifice, and responsibility into a nostalgic narrative designed to connect with audiences on a personal level.

WHOISMCLAW opens up on AMA's inspiration

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, WHOISMCLAW, who is carving out a name for his unique and nostalgic style of storytelling, shared what drove him to create AMA.

He explained:

"AMA was inspired by my passion for telling authentic Ghanaian stories and bringing forgotten memories, culture and experiences from the past back to life. I have always been fascinated by the way stories from our history can still connect with people today."

In a separate interview with 3FM, Nana Ama McBrown backed up that authenticity.

She disclosed that the script for AMA was written entirely in Twi, a departure from the usual practice in Kumawood, where scripts or synopses are typically given in English before being translated for production.

WHOISMCLAW went on to detail the specific themes he set out to explore through the film, saying:

"The inspiration came from wanting to explore family, dreams, sacrifice, responsibility and the consequences of our choices, while presenting them through a Ghanaian lens. I wanted the audience to experience not just a movie, but a piece of the Ghana I have always wanted to recreate through my work."

The YouTube video in which Nana Ama McBrown discloses the uniqueness of Ama's script is shown below.

WHOISMCLAW's mission as young filmmaker

Beyond the story itself, WHOISMCLAW spoke about what the project means for his own journey as an emerging filmmaker in the Ghanaian industry.

He said:

"As a young writer and director, AMA also represents my desire to prove that young Ghanaian creatives can tell powerful stories rooted in our own culture and history."

He added that the project gave him room to experiment with his own creative style, working alongside a strong cast and crew led by McBrown as producer.

Tickets for the AMA premiere can be secured via the short code 71439#.

McBrown blasts bloggers over privacy invasion

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown criticised bloggers for invading the privacy of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong during his birthday celebration.

She expressed her displeasure over how the moment was handled online, calling for more respect for personal privacy among content creators covering celebrity events.

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Source: YEN.com.gh