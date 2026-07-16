The anti-illegal immigration group March and March called on South African police for protection after one of its leaders, Andile Somgxada, was killed

The group, associated with activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, said its remaining leaders feared for their safety following Somgxada's death

Africans reacted to the plea on social media, with many questioning the irony of the group appealing to the South African state for help

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The anti-illegal immigration group, the March and March Movement, has appealed to South African police to provide protection for its leadership, following the killing of one of their leaders, Andile Somgxada.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement calls for police protection after the alleged assassination of leader Andile Somgxada. Photo source: Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma, Chipa Hopson Chirwa

Source: Facebook

The group, which is associated with activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and has built a following around its stance against illegal immigration in South Africa, made the plea public on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

According to an SABC News report, members said the remaining leaders were living in fear for their lives in the wake of Somgxada's death and were urgently seeking intervention from law enforcement.

March and March's secretary, Nompumelelo Tenyane, made the plea as he stated that the organisation is determined to continue its campaign despite growing safety concerns.

He said:

"So we are here to say, guys, to the police officials, be aware; we are being killed for fighting for our country that we love so much. Uh, our leader Andile Somgxada was one of the good leaders."

"We could say heroes of our country because he loved this country so much that he even died for it. He paid for it while he was fighting business compliance in our communities, while he was fighting illegal immigration."

The request drew significant attention across social media, with many Africans weighing in on the apparent contradiction of an activist group that has frequently positioned itself as a self-appointed enforcer of state responsibilities now turning to the government for help.

The Facebook post announcing March and March Movement's calls for police protection is below:

March and March leader Andile Somgxada's killing

Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada, the Ekurhuleni regional leader of the March and March movement, died days after being shot in what the organisation has described as an alleged targeted assassination.

He was attacked in his driveway shortly after stepping out of his home on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

He was rushed to the hospital following the shooting but could not be saved, passing away on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

March and March's plea sparks reactions

Africans on social media users were quick to respond, with many expressing scepticism and mockery over the organisation's appeal.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Patience Phiri said:

"Commander, as commander, to guard another commander? 😂😂🤣 This is a big drama."

Joe Sigauke wrote:

"It looks like the March and March movement wants R600,000,000 to march."

Jack Jones Chandalala commented:

"How do you seek protection from a government entity when you have taken over government responsibilities?"

Africans slam Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma over failed protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's admission during an outdoor interview in KwaZulu-Natal, where she acknowledged that the June 30 protest against the illegal immigration crisis largely failed to bring about the hoped-for change.

Her candid remarks, which revealed millions of undocumented immigrants remain in the country, sparked sharp reactions across Africa, with many accusing her of ulterior motives in her political ambitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh