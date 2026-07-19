A woman identified as the Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica's aunt made a dramatic appeal at Abigail Kumi's final funeral rites on July 18, 2026

The aunt asked the deceased to intervene spiritually and ensure that FBI prosecutors cannot find the documents needed to try her brother

The Ghanaian self-proclaimed businessman was extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026, over an alleged $8 million romance scam

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A woman believed to be the aunt of Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has caused a stir after delivering an emotional plea to her deceased niece, urging her to use the spiritual realm to disrupt the American legal case against her brother.

Abu Trica's aunt's emotional message to his late sister's corpse over his case before her burial sparks reactions online. Image credit: Abu Trica, Exclusice360

Source: Facebook

The appeal was made on Saturday, July 18, 2026, during the final funeral rites of Abigail Kumi, popularly known as Empress Forba, Abu Trica's sister. Speaking directly to the casket, the woman asked Abigail to intercede from beyond the grave on her brother's behalf.

"All the papers they will use to prosecute him, make sure they don't even find them," she said during the ceremony.

She went further, pleading with the deceased not to leave the family in their current crisis.

"Go and bring Abu back to bury your mother and your father. Don't abandon us," she added.

Abu Trica's extradition and romance scam allegations

Abu Trica was extradited to the United States on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to face charges linked to an alleged $8 million romance scam.

The case has drawn significant attention in Ghana, with the socialite's flamboyant lifestyle and sudden legal troubles making him one of the most talked-about figures in recent weeks.

The footage of his aunt's funeral speech was shared on X by Infoghana360 and quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing a wide range of responses from Ghanaians.

Watch the aunt's appeal at Abigail Kumi's funeral below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's aunt's plea

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users responding to the viral clip.

@francis wrote:

"Abu Trica will be jailed, so don't worry yourself"

@Kwame said:

"The concert in Ghana is too much"

@eugene commented:

"So they think the victims he stole from also don't have family?"

US releases aerial view of Trica's mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the U.S. Attorney's Office released aerial images showcasing Abu Trica's expansive mansion and luxury vehicles, allegedly linked to a multi-million-dollar romance fraud case.

This case unfolds against the backdrop of intricate scams targeting vulnerable individuals, raising significant concerns about online safety and the tactics employed by fraud networks.

Source: YEN.com.gh