Joseph Prince, known as Joffy, was stabbed during a violent confrontation with street touts after a promotional campaign for his upcoming film The Last Bell

The TikTok star's management posted a statement on his official page on Friday, 17 July 2026, urging the public to disregard reports that he had died

Production equipment was seized, and several crew members were injured during the attack, which his management said escalated with little warning

TikTok influencer and filmmaker Joseph Prince, popularly known as Joffy, is currently receiving medical treatment after sustaining a stab wound in a violent encounter with street touts.

TikToker Joffy Battles for His Life After Being Stabbed, Photos of Him Hospital Emerge

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian social media star's management released a statement on his official TikTok page on Friday, 17 July 2026, confirming the attack and asking the public to disregard circulating claims that he had died.

How Joseph Prince was attacked

The incident occurred as Joffy and his production crew were returning from a promotional outing for their upcoming film, The Last Bell. According to his management, the group was confronted by touts who demanded money from them.

When the team refused, the situation deteriorated rapidly. One crew member had their phone stolen, production equipment was taken, and Joffy was stabbed in the ensuing chaos.

Several other members of the team also suffered injuries. His management noted that the violence escalated so quickly that the group had little opportunity to react or escape before it happened.

Fans react to Joffy's condition

News of the attack spread swiftly across social media, drawing an outpouring of concern and frustration from Joffy's followers. Many fans directed their anger at the broader issue of street violence in Nigeria.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from fans responding to his management's TikTok post.

@9jamatchmaking commented:

"I hope he's good."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr wrote:

"It must be in Lagos, and it's getting out of hand. The federal government needs to intervene."

@mybusybrain77 said:

"A drastic action should be taken."

@ferg_fire reacted:

"Na why I Dey always carry jack knife inside my pocket you trespass you collect."

Source: YEN.com.gh