Abigail Kumi, popularly known as Empress Forba and elder sister of socialite Abu Trica, was laid to rest on July 18, 2026

Empress Forba died on April 20, 2026, after a short illness, while Abu Trica was still in custody facing extradition proceedings

Abu Trica later said his legal troubles contributed to his sister's death, with his lawyer confirming she was among family members seeking help after his arrest

The final funeral rites of Abigail Kumi, widely known as Empress Forba, were held on July 18, 2026, in Agona Swedru.

A video shared by SWAY TV on Facebook showed her mother and sister visibly overcome with grief during the ceremony.

The funeral service for Abigail Kumi, the sister of Abu Trica, was held on July 18, 2026. Photo credit: Hawa Karim/Facebook, abu trica.9/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Abigail Kumi's passing

Abigail was the elder sister of Frederick Kumi, the Ghanaian socialite better known as Abu Trica, who rose to public prominence following his high-profile extradition case linked to allegations by US authorities involving an alleged romance scam scheme.

Abigail Kumi passed away on April 20, 2026, after a reported short illness. She was taken to Winneba Trauma Hospital before her death, though no official cause was publicly confirmed.

Her passing occurred while Abu Trica remained in custody, navigating his extradition proceedings in Ghana.

TikToker Frema Shows, described as a family friend, claimed that Empress Forba fell ill while caring for their mother, who was herself reportedly struggling with health challenges following Abu Trica's arrest. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Abu Trica and his lawyer speak

Abu Trica subsequently stated in an interview that "my case led to the death of my sister," directly linking the family's distress to his legal situation, though he offered no detailed medical evidence regarding the specific circumstances surrounding her passing.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, gave an emotional account of her role during the family's most difficult period.

According to Barker-Vormawor, Empress Forba was among the family members who sought legal assistance after Abu Trica's arrest and worked to comfort their mother throughout the ordeal. She died before her brother was released from custody.

The scenes at her funeral in Agona Swedru reflected the depth of the family's grief, with her mother and sister breaking down in tears as they bid her farewell.

Below are Facebook videos showing scenes from Abigail Kumi's funeral:

US showcases seized assets linked to Abu Trica

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that US authorities have released aerial images of a lavish mansion purportedly belonging to Abu Trica.

The images, published on the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio's Facebook page, show an expansive residence alongside several high-end vehicles parked inside the compound.

The properties were among the assets seized during investigations into the alleged fraud operation involving the Ghanaian socialite.

Source: YEN.com.gh