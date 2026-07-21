Iñaki Williams posted an emotional tribute to his brother Nico after Spain's World Cup win

The Athletic Bilbao forward honoured their immigrant parents' journey in the heartfelt message

Fans flooded the post with emotional reactions, praising Iñaki for his humility and honesty

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Iñaki Williams reduced football fans across the world to tears on July 20, 2026, when he posted an emotional message to his younger brother, Nico Williams, following Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph over Argentina.

Iñaki Williams sends an emotional tribute to his brother Nico Williams after Spain's World Cup win. Image credit: Ask Media.

Source: Twitter

Nico Williams shared a similarly touching family moment of his own after the final, when he went into the stands and placed his winner's medal around the neck of his Ghanaian mother, who raised her hands in jubilation.

The gesture echoed a similar moment after Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, when their mother, Maria Arthuer, broke down in tears celebrating with her son.

Iñaki Williams honours Nico Williams in emotional tribute

The Athletic Bilbao forward took to X to address Nico directly, celebrating not just the trophy but the deeper meaning behind the achievement.

He wrote:

"Brother, you've won the World Cup. You've made history. But beyond the trophy, thank you for this: you've made millions of immigrants like our parents feel proud that their future children might one day live what you've lived."

Iñaki and Nico both represent Athletic Bilbao but play for different international sides, with Iñaki representing Ghana and Nico choosing Spain.

In his message, Iñaki acknowledged how Nico's World Cup win reaches far beyond Spanish football, touching the lives of immigrant families everywhere.

He wrote:

"Millions of Spaniards empathise with our story, which isn't just ours but that of all the people who leave everything behind for a better future, because you've touched the sky with your fingertips and you've shown that with hard work and effort, anything is possible."

He closed the message with a simple declaration:

"I admire you. I love you. World Champion."

The post, which was translated from Spanish into English, amassed 3.4 million views within hours of going live.

The X post of Iñaki Williams' tribute to his brother Nico is shown below.

Fans react to Iñaki Williams' tribute

The post sparked an outpouring of emotion from supporters across Ghana, Spain, and beyond.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

FedericoBoteroP added:

"Iñaki, it was meant to be a few words dedicated to your brother, not to make us cry!"

Bartleby2015 commented:

"How important it is to have older siblings who are intelligent, humble, generous, and good people. Thanks, Iñaki."

DelaliHodasi wrote:

"Congratulations to you and your brother Nico Williams for making Ghana proud at the World Cup! Ghanaians celebrate you."

marubred said:

"Secondhand embarrassment from so many of the comments... it's a beautiful message, straight from the heart of someone who knows his story, doesn't forget where he comes from, and empathizes with the suffering of those who leave everything behind in the hope of having a better life. Sometimes it works out!!"

AJMeraviglia wrote:

"And he has shown that one can be a footballer and also human, approachable, committed, despite what other colleagues seem to believe. An example worth following. That is undoubtedly also the work of some parents and something that really deserves to be celebrated. Congratulations."

Lamine Yamal's brother poses with World Cup trophy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lamine Yamal's little brother had his own heartwarming moment with the World Cup trophy after the final.

A 13-second video shared by football presenter Ryan Rozbiani showed the toddler posing with the trophy, racking up over 516,000 views within hours.

Fans flooded the comments with wholesome reactions, with many already tipping the youngster for a future on the big stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh