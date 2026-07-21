The 2026 World Cup produced several unforgettable off-pitch fan moments away from the football itself

Norway's supporters turned their Viking Row chant into one of the tournament's most viral traditions

From emotional chants to a marriage proposal, fans brought their own drama to the tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, delivered no shortage of drama on the pitch.

5 of the best off-pitch fan moments from the 2026 World Cup, from Norway's Viking Row to Merlin the Duck. Image credit: Norway/Football Tweet.

Source: Twitter

But some of the tournament's most memorable scenes actually played out away from it, in the stands, on city streets and inside fan parks.

From synchronised chants to unplanned proposals, supporters brought their own energy to the competition throughout the tournament.

Best off-pitch fan moments from the 2026 World Cup

Here are six off-pitch fan moments that stood out during the tournament.

Norway's Viking Row chant

Norway's supporters turned a synchronised "Ro!" chant into one of the most recognisable traditions of the tournament.

Created by Norwegian superfan Ole Frøystad, known as "Mr. Ro," the chant sees thousands of fans mimic the rowing motion of a Viking longship while shouting "Ro."

It spread from stadiums to fan parks and reached Times Square in New York ahead of Norway's group match against Senegal.

An X video of one of Norway's Viking Row viral videos is below.

Proposal interrupted by Cape Verde goal

Not every fan moment went according to plan.

A Uruguayan fan's marriage proposal to her boyfriend was interrupted at the worst possible time, coinciding almost exactly with Cape Verde's Hélio Varela scoring a stunning equaliser against Uruguay.

Video capturing the couple's reaction alongside the goal quickly went viral as one of the tournament's more bittersweet scenes.

The X video of a World Cup proposal interrupted by a goal is shown below.

Merlin the Duck's rise to fame

A two-year-old duck named Merlin became one of the World Cup's most beloved unofficial mascots after he was spotted in a Mexico jersey during street celebrations following the team's opening win over South Africa.

His owner, street vendor Karla Gómez, had brought him along on her daily rounds selling drinks in Mexico City.

Merlin's fame grew so large that he was invited to a photo shoot with FIFA and even met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Yaw Dabo's "John Telly" moment

Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo became a global viral sensation after mistakenly calling Chelsea legend John Terry "John Telly" while trying to get his attention during Ghana's World Cup campaign.

The mix-up spread rapidly online and even inspired a song titled "John Telly," produced in Dabo's honour.

Terry later sent Dabo a warm message wishing his soccer academy well, turning the mishap into one of the tournament's most heartwarming fan stories.

Scotland fans charm Boston

Travelling supporters left their mark off the pitch too, and Scotland's fans were among the most fondly remembered for it.

Ahead of their opening match against Haiti, Scotland supporters descended on Boston and reportedly left a strong, good-natured impression on the city and its residents.

Their friendly presence became one of the tournament's quieter but well-regarded fan stories.

Dutch fans' Oranje Walk

The Netherlands' supporters brought their own long-running tradition to the tournament with the Oranje Walk, turning host cities into rivers of orange as tens of thousands marched toward stadiums together.

Adapted from Dutch party music, fans bounced left while chanting "Links!" before jumping back to the right with "Rechts!"

The synchronised movement, combined with their iconic orange colours, made the walk impossible to miss throughout the tournament.

World Cup fan moments beyond the football

Beyond the goals and results, the 2026 World Cup will also be remembered for the moments supporters created for themselves.

From Norway's Viking Row to a duck in a tiny jersey, these scenes captured the spirit of a tournament that, for many fans, was about far more than just the football on display.

Source: YEN.com.gh