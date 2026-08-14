Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez has made a strong allegation against celebrity chef Hilda Baci and her partner Dapper on social media

Seyi Vibez claimed he once ate food linked to Hilda Baci that Dapper gave him, saying the meal nearly caused him serious harm

The post has sparked heated debate online, with many questioning the singer's motives and warning of potential legal consequences

Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez has thrown social media into a frenzy after making a startling allegation against celebrity chef Hilda Baci and her partner, Dapper.

Nigerian artiste Seyi Vibes calls out Hilda Baci and her partner Dapper, making strong allegations. Image credit: Hypeman Pop, Belly Buzz

Source: Facebook

In an X post on August 14, 2026, that quickly spread across platforms, Seyi Vibez claimed that a meal connected to Hilda Baci, which Dapper reportedly gave him, left him in a dire state.

His exact words were:

"I chop Hilda Baci food one day. Na the same dapper give me. The food almost kill me."

Seyi Vibez's allegation against Hilda Baci

The statement has raised far more questions than it has answered.

Seyi Vibez offered no context about when the alleged incident took place, what physical symptoms he experienced, or how he concluded the food was responsible for his condition.

Despite the lack of detail, the post was enough to ignite a wave of commentary from Nigerians who are split between concern over the seriousness of the claim and scepticism about the singer's intentions.

Some believe the allegation carries real weight and could cause lasting damage to Hilda Baci's reputation as one of Nigeria's most prominent culinary figures, who rose to global recognition after her record-breaking cooking marathon in 2023.

Others feel Seyi Vibez may have spoken carelessly, putting a public figure's livelihood at risk without providing a shred of evidence.

Neither Hilda Baci nor Dapper had responded to the allegation at the time the post gained traction online. The silence has only added to the speculation swirling around the story.

The X post of Seyi Vibez is below.

Reactions to Seyi Vibez's post

Meanwhile, reactions from social media users ranged from concern to outright calls for legal action against the singer.

@Ezekiel wrote:

"Ahh, this one is not good for her brand, and she can take you to court ooo."

@becareful said:

"Hilda has to sue so that you provide evidence."

@Timeless commented:

"But this can affect her brand though. Do you think this thing is right? Huh, Seyi, learn how to draw the line; not everything you say is to seek attention or validation. I like you more than this you're doing. Delete this post and apologise to Hilda and her boyfriend, Dapper."

Hida Baci completes GWR biggest pot of jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the celebrity chef Hilda Baci attempted to set a new Guinness World Record by cooking the largest pot of jollof rice during the Gino World Jollof Festival in Lagos.

The event drew crowds from various sectors of society, all eager to witness her remarkable feat of cooking over 4,000 kilogrammes of rice in a giant 22,619-litre pot.

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Source: YEN.com.gh