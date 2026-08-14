Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah has asked people sitting on private videos to hold off on releasing them for now

The Ghanaian actor fears another leak could overshadow the promotion of his upcoming movie, A Journey to Africa

Lil Win also addressed those caught up in private-video controversies, including fellow Kumawood actor Oteele

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Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has appealed to individuals who may be planning to leak more private videos to hold off, warning that such incidents could distract attention from the promotion of his upcoming movie, A Journey to Africa.

Lil Win pleads with Ghanaians to hold off on private video leaks ahead of his movie premiere. Image credit: Yard Man

Source: Facebook

Lil Win appealed for growing discussions on social media surrounding the circulation of private videos involving some personalities.

The recent controversies have generated significant attention online, with conversations about the videos sometimes overshadowing other entertainment-related activities.

Lil Win's appeal to Ghanaians

According to Lil Win, another major leak at this time could negatively affect the promotion of his upcoming movie and potentially impact the patronage of the project.

He therefore pleaded with anyone who may have private clips they intend to release to wait until next year before doing so.

The actor explained that considerable financial resources have already been invested in producing A Journey to Africa.

He expressed concern that the movie could suffer if another private-video controversy emerges and dominates social media conversations during the period leading up to its promotion and release.

Lil Win consoles those affected by the leaks

He also used the opportunity to encourage individuals who have found themselves at the centre of private-video controversies.

Among those he mentioned was Kumawood actor Oteele, whose alleged private videos have recently sparked intense discussions and reactions on social media.

Lil Win offered words of encouragement to the victims, urging them to remain strong despite the attention and conversations surrounding the leaked material.

The actor's appeal comes at a time when the circulation of private videos has become a growing concern on social media, with leaked clips often spreading rapidly across platforms and attracting widespread commentary.

The X video of Lil Win is below.

DJ KA's video leaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ KA, a Kumasi-based Kessben FM presenter, gained significant attention following an alleged private video leak that has circulated on social media.

His clip sparked massive reactions on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh