Spain defender Pedro Porro handed his World Cup winner's medal to his grandfather

His grandfather played a major role in raising him during his childhood years

The emotional gesture was widely shared across social media platforms after the final

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Spanish right-back Pedro Porro has now honoured his grandfather with a gesture of his own, handing him his hard-earned World Cup winner's medal.

Pedro Porro hands his World Cup winner's medal to the grandfather who helped raise him. Image credit: TNT Sports/Spurs Insight.

Source: Twitter

His grandfather played a major role in raising him during his childhood years.

A number of Spanish players celebrated their World Cup triumph with loved ones in the days following the final.

Nico Williams was seen placing his own winner's medal around the neck of his Ghanaian mother, Maria Arthuer, in the stands, with her raising her hands in jubilation as she celebrated with her son.

His brother, Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, later posted an emotional tribute to Nico, honouring their parents' journey from Ghana to Spain and thanking him for making immigrant families like theirs proud.

Pedro Porro hands World Cup medal to grandfather

The moment was shared widely across social media, including by TNT Sports, which captioned the post with additional details:

"Pedro Porro's grandfather drove him thousands of miles all over Spain during his early football career. The defender gave him his World Cup winner's medal as soon as he returned home."

Porro himself posted about the moment, captioning it "Mission Accomplished," translated from Spanish.

The gesture came days after his grandfather, Antonio Sauceda, appeared on Spanish television following Porro's assist in the final, where he wept as he reflected on his grandson's journey to the top of world football.

Sauceda explained that Porro spent much of his childhood in his grandparents' care while his parents worked long hours, and said he wished his late wife could have witnessed the moment.

Porro also spoke after the final about a promise he had made to his grandfather before the tournament. He said:

"A few days ago my grandfather told me, 'Bring the cup home, son.' Today I fulfilled those words. I can't wait to get out of here and call him, because he will be very happy, very emotional, and so am I."

The X video of Pedro Porro handing his World Cup medal to his grandfather is shown below.

Fans react to Pedro Porro's gesture to his grandfather

Reaction to the moment was overwhelmingly emotional, with many fans praising Porro for honouring the man who helped raise him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Marlon van Baron wrote:

"Great story and a lovely moment, well done to Pedro Porro for taking the time to recognise the person that took the time to help start his career path."

OK$! said:

"This is a true show of love! I love this so much! Mission truly accomplished."

CFCSUPPORT commented:

"See how they push their kids' dream at early stages."

Sky~Prince added:

"That's not just a medal, that's years of fuel, sacrifice and endless road trips finally paying off."

Martins Torres wrote:

"And giving the medal back was a special way to honour his grandfather."

Baidy_LFC said:

"Beautiful moment. It's good to appreciate those who were there for you at the beginning of your journey. Mad respect to Porro."

JARDANI added:

"That's what football is really about. Trophies fade, but giving that medal to the man who sacrificed everything to make your dream possible is priceless."

Lamine Yamal's brother poses with World Cup trophy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lamine Yamal's little brother, Keyne, had his own viral moment with the World Cup trophy after the final.

A 13-second video shared by football presenter Ryan Rozbiani showed the toddler casually posing with the trophy, holding a football in one hand while wrapping his other arm around it.

The clip racked up over 516,000 views within hours, with fans already tipping the youngster for a future on the big stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh