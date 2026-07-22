Lamine Yamal has opened up about a private conversation he shared with Lionel Messi on the pitch after the 2026 World Cup final

Yamal described the words Messi spoke to him as carrying the same weight as the gold medal he won on the night

The two players shared a hug, a moment many saw as a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation to the next

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Lamine Yamal has lifted the lid on what Lionel Messi whispered to him during an emotional pitch-side exchange moments after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19.

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match to deny Argentina back-to-back World Cup titles, ending the reign Messi's side had held since their triumph in Qatar in 2022.

When the final whistle blew, as teammates erupted around him, Yamal sought out the Argentine legend for a moment that quickly captured the attention of football fans worldwide.

Lamine Yamal opens up about his interaction with Lionel Messi after Spain's triumph over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

What Messi told Yamal after World Cup final

The Barcelona winger told Spanish outlet Marca that Messi's words carried a weight equal to the winner's medal itself.

"He's the greatest player in history and someone I've always looked up to. After the match, I wanted to show him my respect.

"He told me to keep following my path and that the future belongs to our generation. Those words are worth as much as the gold medal hanging around my neck."

Beyond the message itself, Yamal was candid about how surreal the entire occasion felt when placed against the backdrop of where he began.

"If someone had told me a few years ago that I'd be here lifting the World Cup after playing against Lionel Messi, I would have thought they were crazy," he added.

The footage of the two players, one at the summit of a storied career and the other just beginning to scale its heights, embracing on the pitch became one of the defining visuals of the tournament.

Watch the moment Messi and Yamal shared a hug, as shared on X:

For many observers, it felt like a genuine handover of football's centre of gravity, from Messi's Argentina to a Spanish side built around its youngest stars.

Spain end Argentina's World Cup reign

Spain's victory was not only a triumph for the current squad but also a statement of intent for the years ahead.

With Yamal at the heart of their attack, La Roja dismantled the defending champions with precision, and Torres' decisive strike ensured there was no room for a late Argentina comeback, as cited by Sky Sports.

Lamine Yamal poses with the World Cup trophy after helping Spain beat Lionel Messi's Argentina on July 19, 2026. Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Messi's teammates could land in trouble as FIFA opens investigations into the ugly scenes that ensued after Argentina lost the World Cup final.

Why Spain can't keep World Cup trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA rules required Spain to return the original World Cup trophy before leaving the stadium, despite celebrating with it on the pitch.

The regulation was introduced after the original Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen in Brazil and never recovered.

Source: YEN.com.gh