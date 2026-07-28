A California judge ruled on Monday, July 27, that prosecutors presented enough evidence to send singer D4vd to trial

D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, faces murder charges that could result in life imprisonment or the death penalty

Prosecutors allege D4vd stabbed 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez at his home days before his debut album dropped

American singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has been ordered to stand trial on charges of murdering a 14-year-old girl, following a five-day preliminary hearing in California.

Judge orders American singer D4vd to stand trial in the murder case involving a 14-year-old girl. Photo: d4vddd

Source: Instagram

Judge Charlaine Olmedo issued the ruling on Monday, July 27, determining that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to proceed.

Burke, who was 21 at the time of the ruling, faces charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

What prosecutors allege happened

Prosecutors contend that Burke began a sexual relationship with Celeste Rivas Hernandez when she was 13 years old and he was 18.

In April 2025, approximately 24 hours before her death and just three days before the scheduled release of his debut album, Hernandez allegedly sent a series of threatening text messages warning she would expose the relationship.

In the messages, Hernandez wrote:

"I swear to GOD I will kill u she was in my dam seat i will strangle u…I will end ur career and ur life. I will damage anything."

Prosecutors allege that Burke then paid for an Uber to bring Hernandez to his home, where he stabbed her to death.

Amazon purchase records presented during the hearing showed he had bought chainsaws, an inflatable pool, and a portable incinerator that turned out to be too small to destroy her remains.

Hernandez's decomposing body was discovered in September 2025 in the boot of a Tesla registered in Burke's name, after the vehicle was towed to a Hollywood impound lot.

Text messages submitted as evidence also revealed that Hernandez had become pregnant by Burke and had undergone a termination.

Her family had been aware of the relationship and had given written consent for her to travel to London with the singer in September 2024. The pair ended their relationship in November 2024 but remained in contact.

Defence team denies intent to kill

Burke's legal team rejected any suggestion of deliberate intent, arguing that Hernandez had displayed violent behaviour towards the singer and had a history of mental health challenges, including suicidal ideation.

Defence lawyer Blair Berk stated there was "no evidence of deliberate intention to kill."

Prosecutor Beth Silverman pushed back firmly, asserting that "there's nothing in this case that sounds like an accident" and accusing the defence of attempting to discredit the victim.

Patrick Steinfeld, an attorney representing Hernandez's family, responded to the defence's approach, saying:

"I find it abhorrent that defense attorneys are trying to put any blame on this young child."

Burke rose to fame in 2022 after his song "Romantic Hom!cide" went viral on TikTok, and he performed at the Coachella music festival in 2025.

A hearing to discuss the trial schedule is set for Friday, July 30, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh