A new video has given Ghanaians another look at Apostle Kwadwo Safo's massive mansion in Taifa

The towering multi-storey residence features a modern architectural design, large blue windows and an eye-catching perimeter wall

The mansion has attracted renewed attention as discussions surrounding the late inventor's estate and succession continue

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's imposing mansion at Taifa has become the centre of fresh public attention after a new video surfaced online showing the state of the property months after his passing.

Video shows the state of Kantanka's five-storey Taifa mansion after his death. Image credit: Ghana Events, Dek360 Ghana, Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Source: TikTok

The footage, recorded from a moving vehicle, gives viewers a clear look at the massive multi-storey residence, which has long stood as one of the most recognisable homes associated with the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group.

With discussions surrounding his estate and succession still ongoing, the mansion has once again become a subject of interest among Ghanaians eager to catch a glimpse of one of the late inventor's prized properties.

Multi-storey mansion towers over Taifa

The video captures the cream-coloured mansion standing prominently along the roadside, with its several floors, wide blue-tinted windows and curved architectural design making it difficult to miss.

Watch the TikTok video of Taifa's mansion below:

The expansive residence is enclosed by a striking perimeter wall decorated with bold red geometric patterns, while air-conditioning units mounted across the building hint at the scale of the luxurious property.

Despite recent events surrounding the family, the exterior of the mansion appears well maintained, with no visible signs of neglect.

Mansion gains fresh attention

The resurfaced footage comes at a time when Apostle Kwadwo Safo's family has dominated headlines following disagreements over his estate after his death.

Following the reading of his will, Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena was confirmed as the successor to the Kantanka Empire. Even so, the Taifa residence continues to attract curiosity as one of the most iconic properties linked to the celebrated engineer, inventor and industrialist.

For many social media users, the latest video serves as a reminder of the remarkable legacy Apostle Kwadwo Safo built over decades through innovation, manufacturing and leadership.

Adwoa Sarfo Shot Amid Family Dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Sarfo was hospitalised after being shot by unknown gunmen.

The shooting incident was linked to tensions over the succession of the Kristo Asafo Mission leadership.

The police are expected to investigate the shooting incident to identify the attackers involved

Source: YEN.com.gh