Kessben Radio presenter DJ KA issued a public apology after a video of him went viral on July 21, 2026

DJ KA addressed his family, friends, fans, and listeners in a flyer shared on Facebook on July 22, 2026

The presenter stated the video was recorded four years ago during a difficult and private period of his life

Kessben Radio presenter DJ KA has broken his silence following the spread of a video online that placed him at the centre of public scrutiny.

Kessben TV radio presenter DJ KA drops an official apology letter following his trending video on social media. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a statement shared on Facebook by Ellis Ferdinand on July 22, 2026, the radio personality issued a direct apology to those closest to him and to his wider audience.

"I, DJ KA, sincerely apologise to my family, friends, fans, listeners, and the general public for the recent video that has circulated online. I take full responsibility for my actions and the pain this has caused," he wrote.

DJ KA addresses origin of the video

The presenter was keen to offer context alongside his apology, insisting that the footage does not represent the person he is today.

He explained that the video was captured four years ago, at a point in his life he described as particularly difficult and personal.

"I want to clearly state that the video was recorded 4 years ago during a very difficult and private period of my life. It does not reflect on who I am today. I have grown, learned from my mistakes, and I remain committed to being a better person and continuing to serve you through my work," he added.

The video had gone viral on July 21, 2026, a day before the apology was published, triggering widespread discussion across social media platforms.

DJ KA closed his statement with an appeal for grace, asking those who follow his work to stand by him through the moment.

"I humbly ask for your forgiveness, understanding, and continued support as I navigate through this moment. Thank you," he wrote.

The Facebook post below has the official apology Kessben TV and radio presenter DJ KA released after his trending video dominated social media.

Reactions to DJ KA's apology

Social media users responded with a mixture of scepticism, humour, and quiet support after the statement made the rounds online.

Kwabena Mills said:

"Men will always be men."

Asiwome Komla Ernest said:

"The best way to go."

Mamaga Emefa said:

"Good. He chop aa, he chop."

Wofa Yao Mawunya said:

"Four years ago?🤔."

Source: YEN.com.gh