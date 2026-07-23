Kessben FM radio presenter DJ KA broke his silence on Thursday, July 23, 2026, after a video of his private moment with a woman went viral

The media personality issued a public apology on Facebook, admitting he recorded the video but insisting he never intended for it to circulate

The renowned Kumasi-based presenter also asked for forgiveness, saying the incident does not reflect the brands he represents

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Kessben FM presenter Rexford Kwadwo Adu Ntim, widely known as DJ KA, has broken his silence following the circulation of a video showing what appeared to be a private moment, issuing a formal apology to the public on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Kessben FM presenter DJ KA apologises over his viral video and denies releasing it online. Photo source: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

The Kumasi-based radio personality, who works at Kessben 93.3 FM, addressed the controversy through a statement shared on his official Facebook page, describing the recording of his trending footage as "a serious error in judgement".

DJ KA denies circulating viral video

While accepting responsibility for creating the recording, DJ KA was firm in distancing himself from its circulation online.

The Kessben FM presenter stated that he did not intentionally release the footage and that frustration played no part in how it ended up in circulation.

He also emphasised that the situation was not a reflection of his character or the organisations and brands he is associated with through his work.

He wrote:

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Recording the video was a serious error in judgement, and I deeply regret the decision that led to this unfortunate incident."

"I sincerely apologise for the disappointment, embarrassment and concern my actions have caused everyone affected."

"I respectfully ask the public to disregard reports suggesting that I intentionally circulated the video or acted out of frustration. While I accept full responsibility for my mistake, I do not want misinformation to overshadow the facts."

The Kessben FM presenter closed his statement by expressing gratitude to those who had offered prayers and words of encouragement since the video surfaced and asked for forgiveness as well as the chance to rebuild the trust of his audience and supporters.

The Facebook post of DJ KA's public statement on the video leak is below:

Social media reacts to DJ KA's apology

DJ KA's statement drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians on social media, with many urging the presenter to move forward and treat the episode as a life lesson.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yak Wat said:

"Sometimes, you need to let something go to get your peace of mind. Sorry bro, take it as one of life's challenges."

Isaac Edzordzinam Dotse commented:

"Bro everything will be fine... In 2 weeks you will be fine, bro. Don't worry."

Patricia wrote:

"It is well, and a lesson to everyone: the thing is sweet, but let's use our minds when having it and the person we're having it with."

Lady linked to DJ KA's video speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Madam Aves, a woman linked to DJ KA's video, who openly denied her involvement in the controversial footage.

In a sincere video statement on TikTok, she expressed relief that the media presenter is still alive amid the blackmail he faced, urging compassion and support from his fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh