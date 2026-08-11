Ghanaian seer Karma President reshared a September 2025 clip on August 11, 2026, warning VeryDarkMan about spiritual attacks from enemies

Karma President predicted VDM would lose his mind, take damaging actions and shed thousands of followers as a result

The resurfaced video comes as VeryDarkMan faces mass follower losses after defending Paul and Jude Okoye in their bitter feud with Peter of P-Square

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A prophecy from a Ghanaian seer is making the rounds on social media after appearing to anticipate one of the most talked-about celebrity controversies in Nigeria right now.

Karma President's prophecy about VeryDarkMan appears fulfilled after the Nigerian activist lost followers due to P-Square's feud. Image credit: @verydarkblackman/Instagram, KarmaPresident, PSquare

Source: Facebook

Karma President, whose official Instagram page reshared the clip on August 11, 2026, originally delivered the warning on September 29, 2025, nearly a year before VeryDarkMan became embroiled in the P-Square feud that has cost him thousands of followers. The resurfaced video is being circulated as evidence of the seer's prophetic accuracy.

Karma President's warning to VeryDarkMan

In the clip, Karma President spoke at length about the Nigerian activist, identified throughout as VDM, cautioning him that unseen forces were at work around him. He warned that enemies were laying spiritual traps designed to cloud his judgement and push him into actions that would ultimately turn his own supporters against him.

"He go change his brain. His brain will change much more," the seer said.

He described a scenario in which VDM would find himself doing things he ordinarily would not, eroding the loyalty he had built with his audience.

Karma President also urged VDM to fortify himself spiritually, stressing that fame creates vulnerability and that small triggers can bring everything crashing down. He advised him to take his spiritual protection seriously and invest meaningfully in it, arguing that the scale of one's sacrifice should match the scale of one's ambitions.

The resurfaced Instagram video of Karma President warning VDM is below

The P-Square feud that resurfaced the prophecy

The resurfacing of the video is directly tied to the ongoing dispute within P-Square. Peter Okoye has publicly accused his elder brother Jude and twin brother Paul of cheating him out of royalties and other earnings tied to their shared agreement as a group. The accusations won Peter considerable public sympathy.

VDM waded into the feud on the side of Paul and Jude Okoye, and the move backfired badly. The backlash was swift and significant, with reports indicating he lost thousands of followers in the wake of his stance.

For followers of Karma President, the parallel between his 2025 warning and what has since unfolded is hard to ignore and is being taken as another example of his impeccable prophetic insight.

Karma President shares Nana Ama McBrown prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President prophesied doom for Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The prophecy has revived memories of McBrown's serious 2013 motor accident on the George Walker Bush Highway in Accra, which left her with a fractured arm Read more:

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Source: YEN.com.gh