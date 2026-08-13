A 37-year-old Ghanaian man known as Huudu Appiah was found unresponsive inside his tent at the Antilliaanse Feesten festival in Hoogstraten, Belgium

Hudu had reportedly taken a small barbecue device into his tent to keep warm before emergency responders found him

Belgian authorities confirmed carbon monoxide poisoning as the most likely cause of death following an autopsy

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A 37-year-old Ghanaian man identified by friends and family as Huudu Appiah has died at the campsite of the Antilliaanse Feesten music festival in Hoogstraten, Belgium, this past weekend.

Popular Ghanaian man Huudu Appiah reportedly passes away at a Belgium music festival. Photo source: @ghanaposts

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian blogger Ghanaposts shared news of the tragedy on Instagram on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, detailing the circumstances that led to Hudu's death.

According to the post, Huudu had felt cold during the festival and retreated to his tent with a small barbecue device to generate heat. He was later discovered unresponsive inside.

Emergency responders and fellow festival-goers attempted to revive the Belgium-based Ghanaian man, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Belgian autopsy points to carbon monoxide poisoning

Following the incident, Belgian authorities conducted an autopsy and concluded that carbon monoxide poisoning was the most likely cause of death.

The presence of the barbecue device inside the enclosed tent is consistent with this finding.

Authorities confirmed there was no indication of illicit substance use, though a toxicological examination remains underway to establish the cause formally.

Huudu's family has reportedly been kept informed throughout the investigation.

The Instagram post announcing the reported demise of Huudu Appiah is below:

Huudu remembered as compassionate activist and adventurer

Those who knew Hudu described him as a warm and generous person who prioritised others above himself.

He was remembered as someone who extended care not only to friends and family but also to strangers, always stepping forward to offer protection and support.

He had a deep love for travel, constantly seeking out new places, people, and experiences.

He is survived by his father, Alhaji Koo Issa, and his daughter, Zena.

Huudu's burial arrangements emerge after his demise

Days after his demise, Belgium-based Ghanaian TikTok personality Too Sweet Adjoa Ruthy has shared details of Huudu Appiah's burial arrangements.

The deceased will reportedly be buried on Friday, August 14, 2026, at the Hoboken Tram 10 Last Stop in Belgium, with family and friends expected to attend.

The TikTok post with details of the late Huudu Appiah's funeral arrangements is below:

Reactions trail news of Huudu Appiah's death

The news drew an outpouring of grief on social media, with many urging others to heed the dangers of using barbecue devices in enclosed spaces.

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from social media users below:

ameyaw112 said:

"😮Terrible. May he rest in peace."

6fo wrote:

"This is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May our brother rest in peace, and may this tragedy also serve as knowledge that protects someone else's life. Some lessons are simply too costly to learn after the fact."

murielmasimo shared:

"Rest in peace! 😢 Such devastating news! We were in shock once we heard that someone at the festival had died😪."

Ghana Tourism Authority board member passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the passing of Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, a pivotal board member of the Ghana Tourism Authority and a prominent figure in the Year of Return campaign.

His legacy was marked by deep connections with the diasporic community and a commitment to promoting Ghana's rich cultural heritage, making his sudden demise on July 26, 2026, a poignant loss felt across the nation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh