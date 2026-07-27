Reports emerged confirming the death of Ghana's tallest man Sulemana Abdul Samed, sending shockwaves across the country

The news of Awuche's passing spread rapidly on social media, with many Ghanaians paying tribute to the towering figure

Ghana's tallest man had become a widely recognised personality whose remarkable stature made him a national talking point

Sulemana Abdul Samed, popularly known as Awuche, Ghana's tallest man, has died, according to reports that began circulating on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Sulemana Abdul Samed: Grief As Ghana's Tallest Man Reportedly Passes Away

Source: UGC

The news of his passing spread quickly across social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sadness at the loss of the towering personality, who had become a widely recognised figure in the country.

What happened to Sulemana Abdul Samed?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Sulemana Abdul Samed remain unknown.

However, reports from Ghanaweb indicate that he sadly passed away at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Monday, July 27, 2026.

Ghana's tallest man had long captured the attention of the public owing to his extraordinary stature, which set him apart and made him a remarkable presence wherever he went.

His physical distinction had turned him into something of a national curiosity and a celebrated personality, attracting widespread interest from fellow Ghanaians and beyond.

While full details surrounding the circumstances of his death, including his age and the cause of his passing, were not immediately available at the time of reporting, the news was nonetheless met with an outpouring of grief from members of the public who had come to know him as a distinctive and memorable figure.

Nation Mourns His Passing

The death of Ghana's tallest man marks the end of a truly singular life. Few individuals become known to an entire nation simply by virtue of who they are, and his towering presence had done exactly that, embedding him in the public consciousness in a way that few others achieve.

Source: YEN.com.gh