How Much It Costs to Build a Decent 1-Bedroom House in Ghana in 2026
- A decent one-bedroom house in Ghana can cost roughly GH¢190,000 to GH¢330,000 to build with standard finishes in 2026
- A compact design of about 45 to 60 square metres can help homeowners keep construction expenses under control
- Land, fencing, paving, boreholes, solar systems and other external works are generally not included in the estimate
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Building a one-bedroom house can be a practical starting point for Ghanaians who want their own home without immediately taking on the cost of a larger property.
In 2026, a decent one-bedroom bungalow measuring approximately 45 to 60 square metres could cost around GH¢190,000 to GH¢330,000 with standard finishes, based on current indicative construction rates in Greater Accra.
A basic version could start around GH¢144,000, while premium finishing can push the cost towards GH¢450,000 or more.
The figures are estimates rather than fixed prices. Construction costs depend on the location, soil condition, size of the building, architectural design, materials and labour charges.
Official data from the Ghana Statistical Service also show that the Prime Building Cost Index recorded year-on-year inflation of 2.7% in May 2026, indicating that construction costs were still increasing, although at a relatively moderate pace.
Where the money goes
Even though it has only one bedroom, completing the house involves considerably more than buying blocks and cement.
Excavation and foundation work come first, followed by blockwork, concrete and roofing. The homeowner must then budget for windows, doors, electrical wiring, plumbing, ceilings, tiles, painting, kitchen fittings and the bathroom.
An indicative budget could look like this:
Construction stage
Estimated budget
Foundation and substructure
GH¢30,000–GH¢50,000
Blockwork and structural works
GH¢40,000–GH¢65,000
Roofing
GH¢20,000–GH¢35,000
Doors and windows
GH¢18,000–GH¢30,000
Electrical and plumbing
GH¢18,000–GH¢30,000
Tiling and ceiling
GH¢20,000–GH¢35,000
Painting and finishing
GH¢15,000–GH¢25,000
Kitchen, bathroom and other works
GH¢25,000–GH¢45,000
These ranges are illustrative rather than a formal Bill of Quantities because costs overlap between construction stages and vary from one project to another.
Simple design can cut costs
Someone looking to build affordably can reduce the bill by keeping the floor plan compact and avoiding complicated architectural features.
A simple roof, standard aluminium windows, locally available tiles and sanitary fittings can keep the project closer to the lower end of the range. Larger rooms, POP ceilings, fitted wardrobes, premium tiles, expensive bathroom fittings and elaborate roofing would increase the cost.
Construction professionals also caution that there is no universal price per square metre that applies to every house. Site conditions, structural requirements and the quality of finishes can cause two similarly sized houses to have significantly different budgets.
The estimated cost also excludes the price of land and expenses such as a perimeter wall, gate, paving, landscaping, borehole and solar installation.
Before starting construction, homeowners should therefore obtain architectural drawings and a detailed Bill of Quantities to determine what their particular one-bedroom house is likely to cost.
What GH¢50,000 can cover when building
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.
Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.
The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.