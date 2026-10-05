Germany's official government website outlined the two qualifying groups for its skilled worker residence permit

The permit is split across two sections of the Residence Act, each covering a different type of qualification

Both routes are open to foreigners trained or educated outside Germany, including applicants from Africa

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Germany has set out a clear, narrow framework for foreigners seeking a residence permit as skilled workers, identifying two distinct categories of eligible applicants.

2 categories of foreigners who can get a German residence permit as skilled workers. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

According to information published on the official German government website, the country is specifically targeting individuals who hold formal qualifications, whether earned in Germany or abroad. The framework is grounded in two sections of the German Residence Act, known as the Aufenthaltsgesetz (AufenthG).

Who qualifies for Germany's Skilled Worker Permit

The first group covers people who have completed academic studies at either a German institution or a recognised university in another country. The second group covers those who have undergone qualified vocational training, again either within Germany or elsewhere.

The government's official position states: "Have you completed academic studies or qualified vocational training in Germany or abroad? You may then, under certain conditions, be eligible for a residence permit in accordance with Section 18a or Section 18b of the Residence Act [AufenthG] to take up qualified employment as a skilled worker in Germany."

Satisfying one of these two conditions is the starting point for eligibility, though additional requirements must also be met before a permit is granted.

Germany: What Sections 18a and 18b cover

The two sections of the Residence Act serve different applicant profiles. Section 18a applies to those whose qualifications come from vocational or technical training, such as trades and technical fields, while Section 18b is reserved for individuals holding university or academic degrees.

Understanding which section applies is important for prospective applicants, as the route taken will depend entirely on the nature of their qualification. Both sections, however, are open to candidates regardless of the country in which they trained or studied.

Germany has in recent years positioned itself as a destination for international skilled workers, and this framework reflects the country's broader effort to attract qualified talent from across the globe, including from Africa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh