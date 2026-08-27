Kenyan TikToker Judy Moraa, who ran the popular TheOcharo'sfamily account with over 211k followers, passed away on August 26 at Bosongo Hospital in Kisii

Judy and her partner Mathew Ocharo had planned their wedding for December 20 in Nyanchwa, Kisii County, just three months away at the time of her death

Her final TikTok post, in which she asked followers to pray for her healing, has left fans reflecting on her words in a very different light

Kenya's online community is grieving after TikToker Judy Moraa, one half of the beloved TheOcharo'sfamily account, died on 26 August at Bosongo Hospital in Kisii, where she had been in and out of the intensive care unit following a short illness.

TikToker Judy Ocharo dies after a short illness. Photo: TheOcharo'sfamily.

Source: Instagram

The loss has hit particularly hard because Judy and her partner, Mathew Ocharo, were just three months away from their wedding, which had been scheduled for 20 December in Nyanchwa, Kisii County.

What was meant to be the beginning of a new chapter has become a painful reminder of what the couple and their loved ones have lost. She leaves behind Mathew and their son.

Judy Moraa's final TikTok post

The TheOcharo'sfamily account had built a loyal following of over 211,000 on TikTok through the couple's shared content. Looking back now, Judy's last post has taken on a heartbreaking significance.

In the caption, she wrote: "Niponye niwe huru (Heal me to be free). Someone bless me with a verse." Many who encountered the video at the time could not have anticipated just how serious her condition was.

Close friends who have since spoken publicly about her death say she suffered a swollen stomach in the lead-up to her passing.

Mathew Ocharo, who served as a chorister at SDA Church Betterliving Getembe, has been at the centre of an outpouring of support from the online community since the news broke.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Tributes pour in for Judy Moraa

News of Judy's death travelled quickly across TikTok and wider social media, drawing tributes from fellow creators and devoted followers.

Wuodokello said:

"So sad, Mathew. May God give you strength."

Prince Abuga said:

"This hurts so much. She was such an amazing friend and supporter to me for 3 years. Fly high, Judy. 🕊️ Deepest condolences to Mathew and the family."

Mama Joy said:

"Very sad indeed, Rest in peace Judy😭😭."

Kemy said:

"Bearing this is hard 😭."

Dorothy 520 wrote:

"It's so sad😭😭😭."

Nchores said:

"So painful, I still can't believe that you are no more, pole to the family."

The December wedding date, which was supposed to be a celebration surrounded by family and friends, now stands as a milestone the community will mark in sorrow rather than joy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh