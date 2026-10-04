Ghanaian TV3 presenter Berla Mundi was heard praising her husband, David Tabi, in a sweet video from the third edition of her B.You Conference in Accra

She said she was one of the very fortunate people to marry him, thanked him for helping her, and ended by telling him she loved him

Many fans online gushed over the couple's tender moment, with some praising the TV3 presenter's snapback and others admitting they replayed the video about ten times

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Berla Mundi has warmed hearts online with a tender moment with her husband, David Tabi, at the third edition of her B.You Conference in Accra.

Berla Mundi shares a sweet moment with her husband, David Tabi, at her B.You Conference in Accra. Image credit: Berla Mundi/1957 News.

Source: Facebook

In a video from the event, the TV3 presenter spoke lovingly about her marriage to the businessman.

Born Berlinda Addardey, Berla Mundi is a broadcaster and women's advocate who founded the B.You project to inspire young women.

The second edition of the conference took place on October 5, 2024, at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra, drawing hundreds of young women.

She married Tabi in a private ceremony in Accra on January 5, 2024.

Tabi works as Head of Operations and Business Development at Barbex Africa Projects Ltd, a firm active in the mining sector.

Berla Mundi praises David Tabi at conference

In the video, Berla Mundi said she was one of the very fortunate people to actually marry him.

She described him as a very good, loving and supportive husband and thanked him for helping her.

The presenter ended her words with a simple declaration of love for her husband.

Berla Mundi said:

Marry, right. I was one of the very fortunate people to actually marry you. You found a very good person, a very loving and supportive husband. Thank you so much for helping me. I love you.

The TikTok video in which Berla Mundi shares a sweet moment with David Tabi at the B. You Conference, is below.

Fans react to Berla Mundi and David Tabi

Many TikTok users were charmed by the moment, with several admitting they had replayed the video repeatedly.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Lin_Usu wrote:

"Awww, I love her ❤️ Her snapback is insane 😍😍😍😍🥰❤️"

otismadaline2 said:

"Awwww, this is beautiful 😍😍😍😍"

Mella Win commented:

"Sugar of the day 🥰"

trudy_milo added: "I watched it like ten times 🥰"

David Tabi's trousers spark fashion debate

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, David Tabi attended the B. You conference in Accra to support his wife.

The business executive wore a grey collared kaftan top with matching trousers, black loafers, sunglasses and a watch.

Fashion followers debated the cut of his trousers, with some calling them too form-fitting for the occasion while others defended his style as reflecting current trends.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh