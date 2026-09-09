Veteran Ghanaian producer and singer Appietus shared a TikTok video on September 9 showing highlife musician Barosky in the studio rapping to a beat in the background

The video, captioned "Barosky in the building!", surfaced days after Barosky returned to Ghana from the UK with support from the Ghana High Commission and government officials

Fans flooded the comment section with prayers and praise for Appietus, urging him to keep Barosky close and never ever allow him to travel abroad again

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Highlife musician Barosky has been spotted in the studio with veteran producer and singer Appietus, just days after his emotional return to Ghana following weeks of public concern over his welfare in the UK.

Barosky spotted back in the studio with veteran producer Appietus days after his return to Ghana. Image credit: Appietus/Nana Romeo.

Source: TikTok

Barosky's welfare became a subject of national concern on August 22, 2026, when a video shared by Okay FM presenter Nana Romeo showed him sleeping on the streets in the UK without regular access to food or bathing facilities.

The footage went viral almost immediately, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans and industry figures across Ghana.

TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, launched a GoFundMe campaign the following day to raise funds for him, though the effort drew mixed reactions, with some questioning whether he deserved the support.

Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, later met with Barosky and Ghanaian community leaders in Manchester, pledging that the country had a collective responsibility to help him get back on his feet.

Several Ghanaian celebrities, including Medikal and Showboy, also weighed in publicly, with some urging him to prioritise financial security and others cautioning him against returning to Ghana too soon.

The diplomatic effort eventually culminated in his return to Accra on September 7, 2026, bringing an end to weeks of mounting anxiety over his situation.

Appietus's TikTok video shows Barosky back in studio

Appietus shared a video on his TikTok page on September 9, in which Barosky is featured recording, rapping to a beat playing in the background.

He captioned the clip simply: "Barosky in the building!"

The post quickly circulated online, offering fans reassurance that the musician was already easing back into his craft just two days after touching down in Accra.

Watch Barosky's return to the studio below.

Fans praise Appietus for supporting Barosky

The comment section under Appietus's video filled up with messages of gratitude and encouragement for the veteran producer.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Wappi commented:

"God bless you appiatus🙏🙏🙏🙏 pls don't let him travel again because he can make it here in Ghana there's no place like home."

Babie commented:

"Wowwww u hve done well in supporting him God bless l know he will get back on track."

ama_seun🤍 commented:

"God is so good! Thank you Lord. Now take control over everything else Father, amen🙏🏾."

Majestic Empress Empire commented:

"That's how we do it. The beats and raps are his safe space.💙💝💃. Appietus🙏🏾 Please keep him close."

Ablakwa shares details of government support for Barosky

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared details of the support the government is giving Barosky following his return to Ghana.

The report noted that Barosky built his name through his contributions to Kofi Nti's "Rakia" and Ofori Amponsah's "Otoolege," and trained as a sound engineer under Appietus between 2002 and 2004 before launching his solo career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh