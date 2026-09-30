US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor fulfilled his promise to support Kumasi-based broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa and her team with GH₵20,000 for their work in the media space

In a video shared by NewsGH TV, Oheneni Adazoa confirmed receiving the money and thanked Kevin Taylor for his kind gesture towards her and her team

She explained that GH₵5,000 went to team member Odifo on Kevin Taylor's instruction, while she would share her GH₵10,000 portion with widows rather than keeping it

Kevin Taylor has fulfilled his promise to reward Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa and her team with GH₵20,000.

Kevin Taylor fulfils his promise to gift Oheneni Adazoa and her team a huge sum. Image credit: Kevin Taylor (Instagram)/Oheneni (Facebook).

Source: UGC

The US-based journalist pledged a day earlier, citing their good work in the media space.

Kevin Taylor, the host of With All Due Respect, is known for his outspoken commentary on Ghanaian politics and current affairs.

He has also gained attention for his generosity, including his pledge of $5,000 for every clean sheet Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare kept at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Asare later confirmed that the journalist had honoured the pledge.

Oheneni Adazoa, also known as Oheneni Ama Korankye, is a popular radio broadcaster and media personality based in Kumasi.

Oheneni Adazoa confirms Kevin Taylor's gift

In a video shared by NewsGH TV, Oheneni Adazoa confirmed that the money had been received and thanked Kevin Taylor for the gesture.

She explained that GH₵5,000 had been set aside for Odifo, a popular member of her team, on Kevin Taylor's instruction.

According to her, the journalist also directed that GH₵10,000 of the money go to her personally.

However, the broadcaster said she would rather share her portion with widows.

The TikTok video of NewsGH TV, in which Oheneni Adazoa confirms receiving GH₵20,000 from Kevin Taylor, is below.

Oheneni Adazoa asks Kevin Taylor for money

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Oheneni Adazoa publicly asked Kevin Taylor to reward her after he criticised her comments on the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Referring to his gift to Benjamin Asare, she jokingly said she had also worked hard and deserved money or even a car.

Taylor had earlier cautioned her against spreading misinformation about NIA registration fees, while noting she was free to support the NPP.

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Source: YEN.com.gh