Veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician Barosky landed at Accra International Airport on Monday, September 7, 2026, after weeks of public worry over his welfare

The Ghana High Commission in the UK, led by Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson, played a key role in facilitating his return home

Barosky was received by government officials and family members upon arrival, though he appeared visibly tired from the long flight

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Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Barosky has returned to Ghana after receiving support following his struggles in the UK.

Veteran Highlife musician Barosky returns to Ghana after concerns over his struggles in the UK. Photo source: @nanaromeowalewale, @ghanainukhighcommissioner, @julliejaykanz

Source: Instagram

The popular musician touched down at the Accra International Airport on Monday, September 7, 2026, at 7:45 PM, bringing an end to weeks of mounting anxiety among fans and fellow artists who had grown deeply worried about his wellbeing.

The concern first surfaced when a video circulating online showed the Okyerewaa Ba hitmaker in apparent distress while in the United Kingdom.

Footage of Barosky homeless in Manchester during an interview with media personality Nana Romeo surfaced online on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

The footage spread rapidly, prompting an outpouring of calls for intervention from Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Ghana High Commission intervenes in Barosky's case

Barosky's return to Ghana from the UK was not left to chance as he received support.

The Ghana High Commission in the UK, under the leadership of Her Excellency Sabah Zita Benson, took an active role in securing his passage back to Accra.

The diplomatic intervention came in direct response to the widespread public appeals that followed the distressing video.

Barosky was welcomed at the airport by officials and a small group of family members.

Footage captured by Ghanaian blogger Jullie Jay Kanz, filmed in a vlog-style format at the airport premises, showed the musician navigating the space with an on-screen "Hello GH" graphic displayed in Ghanaian flag colours, underscoring the celebratory tone of his homecoming.

Despite the warm reception, those present noted that Barosky looked fatigued after the long haul from the UK.

The veteran Ghanaian musician is reportedly expected to rest before fully reuniting with his wider family circle.

The Instagram video of Barosky's return to Ghana from the UK is below:

Barosky's caretaker details his UK struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the struggles of musician Barosky, as his caretaker Naa spoke out on his situation after a viral video showed him homeless in the UK.

With mounting concerns over his mental health and the difficult choices facing his supporters, the community ws divided about what steps should be taken next for the troubled artist.

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Source: YEN.com.gh