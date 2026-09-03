Mzbel opened up about veteran musician Barosky's viral video during an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, August 29, 2026

The Ghanaian musician said she had hoped assistance for Barosky could be handled privately before his situation became a major public topic

Mzbel raised concerns about what would realistically await Barosky if he returned to Ghana without stable support or accommodation

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Ghanaian musician Belinda Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has weighed in on the viral video of Isaac Obeng Mensah, popularly known as Barosky, expressing genuine sadness over his predicament and raising difficult questions about what a return to Ghana could actually mean for him.

Mzbel warns Barosky over plans to return to Ghana after his US struggles report. Image credit: Mzbel, Nana Romeo Walewale

Source: Facebook

The singer shared her thoughts during an interview on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, August 29, 2026, as public conversation around Barosky's welfare continues to grow.

Mzbel said she felt deeply troubled when she first came across the footage, not only because of what it disclosed about Barosky's circumstances abroad, but because she had hoped any support could be arranged quietly, away from public scrutiny.

"When I saw the video of Barosky, I was very sad because I was expecting that we would help him backdoor," she said.

Mzbel on Barosky's viral video

She made clear that watching the clip circulate widely online only deepened her distress.

"I was heartbroken when the video went viral all of a sudden," Mzbel added, suggesting she believed a more discreet approach would have better served the veteran musician's dignity.

But her concerns went further than just the manner in which the story broke.

While many Ghanaians have been calling for efforts to bring Barosky back home, Mzbel pushed back on the idea that a return would automatically resolve his difficulties.

Mzbel questions Barosky's future in Ghana

The musician argued that without a clear plan, coming back to Ghana could leave Barosky in an even more precarious position than the one he currently finds himself in abroad.

"What is he coming to do in Ghana? Unless he has a family or he's looking at a job that he's coming to do, if not, he would be super homeless when he comes to Ghana," she stated.

The Facebook video of Mzbel cautioning Barosky is below.

Ofori Amponsah reacts to Barosky's UK struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ofori Amponsah's reflections on Barosky's plight in the UK, as captured in recently resurfaced footage.

The emotional response from the public, including a GoFundMe campaign launched by renowned broadcaster Delay, highlights the urgent need for support for the artist facing homelessness.

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Source: YEN.com.gh