Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari has reportedly died, with the news announced by fellow actress Kemity in an emotional Instagram post

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest Nimmy Ferrari underwent surgery for fibroids and later developed complications

The actress had completed construction of a new house in Sagamu, Ogun State, and was days away from hosting a housewarming party

Nollywood actress and social media influencer Nimmy Ferrari has reportedly died, with the announcement coming from fellow actress Oluwakemisola Apesin, widely known as Kemity, who shared the news in an emotional Instagram post expressing grief over her colleague's sudden passing.

Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari dies days before her housewarming in Sagamu. Image credit: Big Jaspe

Source: Facebook

The circumstances of her death have not been officially confirmed by her family.

However, unverified reports circulating on social media claim the actress underwent surgery related to fibroids and subsequently developed complications that proved fatal.

Nimmy Ferrari dies before housewarming

What has deepened the sorrow surrounding Nimmy Ferrari's passing is the timing.

The actress had reportedly completed the construction of a new house in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Nollywood actress was in the final stages of preparing a housewarming celebration to mark the achievement with friends, family and colleagues.

Instead of welcoming guests into her new home, videos shared online showed people gathered at the property under entirely different circumstances, with preparations reportedly under way for her burial rather than a celebration.

Kemity's post captured the weight of the moment, noting that those who had been with Nimmy had returned home while their colleague remained behind.

Reactions pour in across social media

News of Nimmy Ferrari's death triggered an outpouring of emotion across Nigerian social media. Many expressed shock at how quickly the situation changed, with some reflecting on life's uncertainty and the personal sacrifices people make in pursuit of their dreams.

Others used the development to raise broader concerns about the risks associated with surgical procedures, urging people to exercise caution before undergoing operations.

Several reactions also drew attention to the specific health challenges faced by women, particularly those navigating conditions such as fibroids.

@cynthia wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@Danny indicated:

"Aww, this is so sad."

@Sandra wrote:

"I am also battling fibroids, hmm, may she RIP."

Her passing comes during what has been a difficult stretch for the Nigerian entertainment industry, which has recorded several deaths involving actors and public figures in recent months.

Details surrounding Nimmy Ferrari's final days remain limited, and her family has yet to issue an official statement confirming the reported cause of death.

The Facebook post announcing Nimmy Ferrari's death is below.

Nollywood actress Remilekun Atinuke dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actress Remilekun Atinuke Kareem, who recently passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Her death, just days after the loss of fellow actor Taiwo Hassan, has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment community, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh