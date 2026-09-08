BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri disclosed she has been living with a rare, incurable blood cancer for nearly two years

The 49-year-old was diagnosed with polycythaemia vera in November 2024 following routine blood tests, yet continued presenting on air

Maryam has decided to go public with her diagnosis to raise awareness of cancers that are not always visible to others

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BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri has opened up about a deeply personal health battle, sharing that she was diagnosed with polycythaemia vera, a rare and incurable form of blood cancer, in November 2024.

BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri shares her battle with incurable blood cancer. Photo source: @bbcmaryan

Source: Instagram

The 49-year-old BBC News journalist noted that she discovered the condition following routine blood tests.

Polycythaemia vera causes the body to overproduce red blood cells, and, while it cannot be cured, it can be managed through treatment.

Despite her health issue, Maryam has continued fronting BBC News throughout, travelling the world for work while viewers remained completely unaware of what she was facing behind the camera.

Maryam Moshiri's life with Polycythaemia Vera

Speaking publicly about her experience in a BBC interview, Maryam described learning to adapt to life with the condition.

"A big part of this disease is having to get on with life," she said, adding that her treatment has become more manageable in recent months.

The veteran journalist's decision to go public was driven by a desire to shine a light on cancers that carry no outwardly visible signs, giving a voice to those quietly navigating similar diagnoses without others ever knowing.

Moshiri has built a loyal following at the BBC over the years, widely appreciated for bringing warmth and a touch of humour to live broadcasts since joining the UK state media station in 2003.

The Archbishop of Banterbury, who shared news of her diagnosis on Instagram on Monday, September 7, 2026, offered their well-wishes alongside the story.

The Instagram post of Maryam Moshiri speaking about her battle with blood cancer is below:

Reactions to Maryam Moshiri's cancer diagnosis

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from netizens to the news of Maryam Moshiri's diagnosis below:

@gemmareacts wrote:

"Heartbreaking. What a lovely woman 😢."

@kitbaker_7 said:

"Awful news 😢. Best wishes to Maryam and her family and friends, and in the most respectful way possible, can I gesture a thumbs up."

@aazinea commented:

"Some things are beyond our understanding, but hope is never something we should give up on. Wishing her strength, peace, love and perhaps, just perhaps, a miracle."

@solentgurl added:

"Fortunately PV is a manageable condition. It's not ideal by any means, but many people live for a very long time with this condition. It's very cool of her to talk about it and bring attention to the illness – hopefully it will raise understanding of the condition and hopefully encourage more treatment research."

DJ Candyman diagnosed with kidney disease

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about DJ Candyman, a veteran Ghanaian broadcaster who is facing significant health challenges due to kidney-related complications.

Known for his impactful contributions to the media landscape, he took the brave step of appealing for financial support during this critical time, prompting an outpouring of sympathy and solidarity from fans and colleagues alike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh