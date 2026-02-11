2016 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Yaba Nelly, has achieved a significant academic feat abroad

Yaba Nelly, the winner of the 2016 edition of the beauty pageant Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), has achieved a significant academic milestone in the UK.

The 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Yaba Nelly, bags an MBA from a prestigious university in the UK. Photo source: @yabanelly

In a recent Instagram post, Yaba Nelly announced that she had bagged a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Construction and Real Estate Management from a prestigious tertiary institution, the University of the Built Environment in Reading, UK.

Several photos showed the former beauty pageant winner looking gorgeous with heavy makeup and wearing a classy dress with a Kente design with her graduation gown and cap.

In one photo, Yaba flashed a bright smile as she posed for the camera on the streets, and complemented her look with a bracelet, a wristwatch, a necklace, earrings, and a ring.

In another photo, she stood behind a bouquet inside a room in the University of the Built Environment and also shared the happy moment with some associates.

Sharing the photos from her graduation ceremony, Yaba reflected on the consistent hard work and sacrifices she had made to achieve her academic dream.

The 2016 GMB winner also expressed her excitement for the next chapter of her life after graduating from her prestigious university.

In the caption of her post, she wrote:

"Late nights, early mornings, countless prayers and now an MBA in Construction and Real Estate Management degree to show for it🎓🎓🎓. On to greater things."

The Instagram photos of Yaba Nelly at her graduation ceremony are below:

Who is 2016 GMB winner Yaba Nelly?

Yaba Nelly was the winner of the 2016 edition of the renowned media giant TV3's beauty pageant, Ghana's Most Beautiful.

The Half Assini native was the contestant selected to represent the Western Region in the popular competition.

In 2017, Yaba launched her own foundation at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel as part of her plans to champion women's empowerment, cancer advocacy, and philanthropy.

Aside from her exploits in the beauty pageant industry, she is currently a real estate advisor in the UK.

2023 GMB winner Selorm slays in a stylish outfit as she bags a master's degree from GIMPA. Photo credit: @its_selorm

Ghanaians congratulate Yaba Nelly on her graduation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Queenekua_19 said:

"Congratulations Queen 🎊🥰."

Gideon_golden_ commented:

"Love your dress, Queen. Congratulations 🎊🎉."

Kinq_mufasa_ wrote:

"Beauty with big time brains😍. Congratulations queen🎉🎊."

H_lutterodt.esq said:

I am beaming with smiles seeing this. Congratulations are in order Yaba🤗. I know you are destined for greatness. Wishing you resounding success in your career."

