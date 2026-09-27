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Ghanaian-born US Marine veteran Erwin Boateng was unexpectedly enstooled as a chief when he returned to Ghana

Boateng served in Afghanistan and founded Quality Health Africa, which runs healthcare and youth initiatives

A video of the enstoolment ceremony at the airport caught attention online and sparked reactions from Ghanaians

Erwin Boateng did not expect a chieftaincy when he stepped off the plane in Ghana, but that is exactly what he got.

The Ghanaian-born US Marine veteran, who served in Afghanistan before dedicating his post-military life to philanthropy, was enstooled as a chief upon his arrival in the country, in a moment captured on video and shared by an Instagram page on September 27, 2026.

The clip shows the reception unfolding at what appears to be a Ghanaian airport, with welcome signage in multiple languages, including the Twi greeting "Akwaaba" visible in the background.

Erwin Boateng: Traditional Rulers Grab US Marine Veteran at Airport and Enstool Him as Chief

Source: Instagram

Erwin Boateng's journey from Afghanistan to Traditional leadership

Boateng built a reputation well beyond the battlefield. After completing his service with the US Marine Corps, he channelled his energy into community development through Quality Health Africa, an organisation focused on healthcare delivery and youth empowerment across the continent.

That combination of military discipline and social impact appears to have earned him considerable respect back home.

The enstoolment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Boateng, one that adds traditional leadership to his already varied roles as veteran, philanthropist, and health advocate.

For many Ghanaians watching the video online, the moment carried real weight, even as it prompted a few light-hearted observations in the comments.

Reactions to Erwin Boateng's enstoolment

Ghanaians were quick to weigh in after the video surfaced online.

@ameyaw112 wrote:

"Mini saney kluaa n3"

@queenzee.supreme said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 whether or not you like it situation."

@teacherblessing_official commented:

"Nana please pick up the bottle from the floor—littering is not good"

@tbtombrown added:

"Funny oo😂"

The Instagram video is below:

Who is US marine veteran Erwin Boateng

Quality Health Africa (QHA) was founded by Erwin Boateng, a Ghanaian-born United States Marine Corps veteran whose experiences across different countries and cultures have shaped his commitment to service and advocacy.

Erwin has lived and studied in several countries, including Italy, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and the United States. His exposure to diverse cultures and traditions has influenced his work as an advocate for equality and the advancement of communities across the African diaspora.

As the president and founder of Quality Health Africa, Erwin has dedicated himself to improving healthcare and education systems across Africa. Through his work and extensive network, he has positioned himself at the forefront of initiatives aimed at contributing to the Pan-African vision of a more connected and developed continent.

His humanitarian efforts have included supporting the construction of hospitals in Ghana, participating in numerous medical missions across Africa and conducting comprehensive medical screenings in rural communities in Ghana.

Through these initiatives, Erwin continues to use his experience, relationships and resources to support healthcare access and educational development in Africa.

US Marine veteran Erwin Boateng rocks his official uniform. Photo credit: @erwinboateng.

Source: Instagram

Raymond Kwaku becomes a U.S. citizen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Raymond Kwaku, the Ghanaian soldier and internet personality who has become a US citizen after joining the US Army.

His naturalisation ceremony marked a major milestone following nearly two decades of service in the Ghana Armed Forces.

Raymond relocated to the United States in 2025 to continue his military career, drawing attention from followers who had tracked his journey from Ghana. His citizenship ceremony has now prompted widespread congratulatory reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh