An ICC Tribunal dismissed Tullow Ghana Limited's claims in a major international tax arbitration case involving the Ghana Revenue Authority

The dispute centred on the taxation of business interruption insurance proceeds received by Tullow, with the GRA's full assessment at stake

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson credited the Attorney-General's office, the GRA, and external legal counsel for defending Ghana's position

Ghana has won a significant international tax arbitration case against Tullow Ghana Limited, with an International Chamber of Commerce Tribunal dismissing the oil producer's claims in full and upholding a tax assessment worth US$393,091,993.70.

Ghana has won a significant international tax arbitration case against Tullow Ghana Limited. Credit: Ministry of Finance

Source: Facebook

The Tribunal, constituted under the ICC Rules of Arbitration, delivered its ruling on Tuesday, 29 September 2026.

The dispute arose from the Ghana Revenue Authority's assessment of taxes on business interruption insurance proceeds received by Tullow.

The Tribunal sided entirely with the GRA, confirming that the assessment was valid, that it had been raised within the applicable time limits, and that the penalty attached to it was properly imposed.

It also found that the GRA's enforcement action was lawful and that the assessment did not breach the relevant Petroleum Agreements governing Tullow's operations in Ghana.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson issued a statement welcoming the outcome, citing the contributions of the Office of the Attorney-General, the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the government's external legal counsel, Foley Hoag LLP, in successfully defending Ghana's position throughout the proceedings.

"This outcome vindicates the position Ghana has maintained throughout: that every company operating in this country, regardless of its size, is subject to the laws of Ghana," Dr Ato Forson said.

Government Prepares to Implement the Award

The government confirmed it is moving to implement the ruling in accordance with Ghanaian law.

Officials described the decision as confirmation of the GRA's authority to enforce tax obligations arising from commercial activities conducted in Ghana.

Despite the favourable ruling, Dr Ato Forson indicated that the government is not pursuing a purely adversarial path forward with the company.

He disclosed that discussions between the government and Tullow had already been under way before the Tribunal delivered its award, and that the government remains open to resolving outstanding tax matters with the oil producer through an amicable process.

Tullow Ghana Limited is one of the major petroleum producers operating in Ghana, with significant upstream interests in the country's offshore oil fields.

Gold Fields, others previously said to be owing the State

YEN.com.gh reported that Gold Fields, Kosmos, and MTN Ghana were among an interesting list of big firms the Ghana Revenue Authority claimed owed the state millions in taxes.

All the firms refuted the claim then, and Kosmos also said it would fight it when the time was right.

The Ghana Revenue Authority was aggressively raising money to pay piled-up debts that have plunged the country into a fiscal and economic crisis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh