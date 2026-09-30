Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published official guidelines on its portal clarifying visa processing timelines for foreign travellers

The ICA outlined two distinct submission routes depending on whether the applicant is inside or outside Singapore

The authority also released detailed user manuals in English to guide applicants, sponsors, and visa agencies through the process

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Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published official guidelines clarifying how long foreign nationals should expect to wait when applying for a short-term visitor visa to the city-state.

The regulatory body confirmed that standard applications typically take three working days to process, with the date of submission itself excluded from that count.

Singapore explains how long it takes to process its short-term visitor visa. Photo credit: TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Singapore's standard visa processing timeline

Despite the three-day benchmark, the ICA was clear that processing times are not uniform across all cases.

Each visa application is assessed individually, and particular circumstances surrounding a traveller's background or documentation may prompt a more detailed review, which could push the turnaround beyond the standard period.

To avoid last-minute complications, the ICA strongly recommends that prospective visitors submit their documents no more than 30 days before their intended arrival date in Singapore.

Two routes for submitting Singapore visa application

Where an applicant submits from determines which channel they must use.

Those who are already in Singapore and wish to apply must go through the ICA's official e-Service portal.

Importantly, such submissions cannot be made directly by the individual; they must be handled by an accredited strategic partner or a recognised local sponsor based in Singapore.

Foreign nationals applying from outside the country have two options: they can submit their forms at the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission or work through an authorised visa agency in their home country.

To support applicants through the process, the ICA has made comprehensive user manuals available in English.

These guides cover a range of application types, including single visitor permits, family group submissions, and collective gratis entry permits.

Separate documentation has also been prepared for visa agencies, local sponsors, and strategic partners who regularly manage applications on behalf of foreign visitors.

Singapore ICA explains foreigners' stay extension process

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Singapore's ICA had outlined the official process for foreign travellers to extend their stay beyond their initial entry period.

The ICA had clarified that a visit pass issued at the border, rather than an entry visa, determined how long a foreign national could remain in Singapore.

Border authorities had also warned that holding a valid Singapore visa did not guarantee entry into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh